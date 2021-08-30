Relief for Virat Kohli: Relief for Virat Kohli as James Anderson may be rested; England rotation policy; Eng vs Ind 4th Test; Big relief to Team India? James Anderson may be out of fourth Test

London

There is no guarantee that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson will clash in the fourth Test as the hosts may rest Anderson for the next match. With three Test matches in the span of three weeks, both the teams are being forced to rotate the bowlers.

India has taken a clear stand in this regard while England can also follow the same path. England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Anderson and Ollie Robinson’s workload, ‘I don’t want to give them a break. We have a lot of cricket in front of us. Tests are getting faster now and getting more frequent is getting tougher.



He said, ‘These players are giving their everything. Every day when we come off the field, we think to do something for them. But I am not able to take any decision at the moment.



Anderson, however, made it clear that he wants to play every match of the Test series. But considering the workload management, England can rest Anderson. Silverwood admitted that it would be difficult to convince Anderson to leave the fourth Test. The problem for England is that another of its bowlers, Sam Curran, is not performing well.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast paced Headingley pitch. His bet backfired completely. Even the opposition team wondered why Kohli took this decision. The Indian batsmen could not bear the havoc of James Anderson (6/3) on the very first day and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. Soon the first innings was reduced to just 78 runs. From here, England had won half the game. Team India could not bear the pressure when he scored a huge score of 432 runs on the basis of a brilliant century by Joe Root (121).