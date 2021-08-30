Sumit antil Paralympics gold medal: Sumit antil Paralympics gold medal: Sumit antil wanted to become a wrestler, had to amputate his leg in a road accident and overturned life: sumit antil success story wrestler turned javelin thrower who wins gold medal in paralympics 2020

Tokyo

The soil of Haryana grows red which brings glory to the country in sports. Sumit Antil is also one of them. This Lal of Sonepat, who once dreamed of getting a medal for the country in wrestling, has thrown the golden spear in the Paralympics. This is India’s second gold. Earlier this morning, female shooter Avani Lekhara won gold in 10m Air Rifle SH1.

one accident changed life

Born on June 7, 1998, this journey of Sumit was full of difficulties. Lost a leg in a road accident six years ago. Despite this, he never gave up in life. He faced every situation bravely. When Sumit was seven years old, his father, who was posted in the Air Force, died. It was not easy for the mother to raise three daughters and only son. One evening in 2015, 17-year-old Sumit’s bike was hit by a tractor-trolley. The accident resulted in the loss of a leg forever.

The sky is measured with a fake foot

After being hospitalized for several months, Sumit was given a false leg in the year 2016. There was an inclination towards sports from the very beginning. Sai coach Virendra Dhankhar guided him. Coach Naval Singh in Delhi taught him the tricks of javelin throw. Got 5th rank in Asian Championship in 2018. The next year, he won the silver medal in the World Championship in 2019 and then proved his troubles dwarfed by the achievements by winning the gold in the National Games held in the same year.

Three world records made within a few minutes

Throwing javelin 68.55 meters away, Sumit won the gold medal. This is a new world record. Sumit started the final with 66.95m in his first attempt and broke the world record. In the second attempt, he again destroyed his own world record made a few minutes ago. In this his score was 68.08 meters. Again set a new world record in fifth and finished in first place. In this way, three world records were made in the final. His sixth and final throw was a foul.

This is India’s best Paralympics

With Sumit winning the gold, India’s total number of medals reached seven. It was also the fifth medal on Monday. Before Sumit Antil, Avani, Devendra Jhajharia, Sunder Singh Gurjar and Yogesh Kathunia also won medals for the country today. Devendra and Sundar won medals in javelin throw F46 while Yogesh won medals in discus throw T56. Meanwhile, India’s Sandeep Choudhary finished fourth in the F44 category with a throw of 62.20m and missed out on a medal. Sandeep’s best throw is 66.18m and could have fetched a medal if he had been able to repeat the performance. India has so far won two gold, four silver and one bronze medals in this Paralympics. The previous best came in Rio 2016 with four medals.

Sumit Antil