How to recover your Gov.br account password

The Gov.br portal is used to unify access to the Federal Government’s digital services. With a single account, created from CPF and password, it is possible to access documents such as Registration of Individuals, National Driver’s License, Digital Work Card, voter registration card, SUS card, request services from the INSS, among other options.

As it is a unified access to all these services, it is very important to remember your Gov.br profile password. In case you forgot, don’t worry: the platform allows you to recover your account and create a password using different methods, including cell phone, email, face validation and Internet Banking. Check out the step-by-step instructions for recovering in the portal below.

Gov.br: how to recover the account password

Step 1: Click here to access the Gov.br portal and tap “Login” to enter your credentials. The procedure can also be done in any other service that uses the account for access;

Log in to your account (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: Enter your CPF number and tap “Next”;

Use the CPF to gain access (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: On the next screen, tap “Forgot my password”;

Start the process of recovering your access (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: Validate access with reCAPTCHA and tap “Next”;

Go forward to recover the password (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: Choose how you want to do the recovery process and tap its icon to proceed. In this article, the option chosen was to receive a code by cell phone;

Select one of the available options (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6: Tap “Send Code” to receive a six-digit combination in the cell phone number linked to your account. The email procedure involves the same steps;

Request the sending of code (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 7: after receiving the code by SMS, enter it and tap “Next”;

Enter the code and proceed (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 8: Then it’s time to enter and confirm your new password. It must be between 8 and 70 characters long, use at least one number, one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter and one special character. Tap “Finish” to complete the change.

Enter the new password (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

The portal will redirect to the home page and you will receive an email to confirm the password change.

