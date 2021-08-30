watch video PM Modi Sumit Antil: watch video PM Modi speaks to Tokyo Paralympics gold medal winner Sumit Antil; PM Modi appreciates Sumit Antil spirit of resilience; PM Modi spoke to Gold Maiden winner Sumit Antil on the phone, said – you have made the whole country proud

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up gold medalist Sumit Antil and congratulated him for his spirit of resilience in the Paralympics. India’s Sumit Antil won the gold medal in men’s javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit improved the world record thrice in the final. He threw a historic throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb to the top of the podium.

The Prime Minister also told Sumit that he has made the entire country proud and the youth will be inspired by his performance. “It was my first Paralympics and I was a bit nervous as the competition was tough,” he said. He said, ‘I was thinking that there will be a throw of more than 70 meters. Maybe I could even do 75 meters. It was not my best performance but I am happy to break the world record. Sumit was a wrestler before he lost his left leg in a motorcycle accident.

He said, ‘I was not a very good wrestler. In my locality, the family forces you to take up wrestling. I started wrestling at the age of seven to eight years and continued to play for four to five years. I was not such a good wrestler.



He said, ‘My life changed after the accident. When I went to the stadium to meet people in 2015, I saw para athletes. He said that if your stature is good then you can play next Paralympic. Who knows how to become a champion.’ And the same happened. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said. I am not able to express my feelings.

