Radeon RX 6000 line gains 17 new IDs and should receive 6 nm versions

AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 family of graphics cards is about to complete one year of launch and, although they are suffering from a shortage of chips, they mark a period of turning point for the manufacturer, appearing as the first solutions to compete with the most competitors. Nvidia’s powerhouses in years. Even with the short lifespan, everything indicates that the red team is already preparing its next big release.

According to rumors, the Radeon RX 7000 is already in development, which can bring brutal improvements by offering up to three times more performance than its predecessors. Still, it’s possible that not the entire GPU family is completely based on the long-awaited RDNA 3 microarchitecture — some of the current-gen chips may gain revisions, a possibility that has just been reinforced with AMD’s latest update.

RX 6000 line gains new IDs and can be refreshed at 6 nm

As the Phoronix website discovered, AMD engineers added 17 new registers to the Linux kernel for the Navi 21 (RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800), Navi 22 (RX 6700 XT) and Navi 23 (RX 6600 XT) GPUs .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The IDs are divided into five models code-named Sienna Cichlid, from the GPU Navi 21, five from the Navy Flounder series (Navi 22) and seven variants from the Dimgrey Cavefish (Navi 23). It is not yet known exactly which boards will be equipped with these chips, but some theories have been formed considering the identification numbers and the late period in relation to launch.

The new records may indicate the existence of new professional boards, as well as revised versions of the company’s current gamer models (Image: Playback/WCCFTech)

It is possible that the news is related to customized models from partner manufacturers, such as the RX 6900 XT with liquid cooling from SAPPHIRE, or even PRO variants designed for professionals. However, the chance that we are facing a new generation of cards is not ruled out, given recent rumors about the RX 7000 family of cards.

Rumors point to the RX 7000 Line with models in RDNA 2 and RDNA 3

As the leaker Greymon55 pointed out, AMD can launch the Radeon RX 7000 line in a mix of microarchitectures, instead of just revealing models with RDNA 3. The tactic is not new and has already been used by the company in the Ryzen 5000U ultrabook CPUs, split between the Cezanne variants, with Zen 3 cores, and Lucienne, based on Zen 2.

6nm refresh

— Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 16, 2021

The big news of the revised versions of the GPUs would be the manufacturing in 6 nm, which would further increase the energy efficiency of the components, which would be destined for entry and intermediate boards, considering the superiority of solutions with RDNA 3 aimed at the high-end segment. end and enthusiasts.

A curious point raised by AMD’s registered IDs is that, apparently, the Navi 21 could also be part of the speculated 6 nm refresh. If it proves true, the choice is doubtful, as there will be a GPU with the same core count based on RDNA 3, a factor that could devalue the revised version of the chip with RDNA 2. Anyway, we can only wait for more news.

Source: WCCFTech, VideoCardz, HDBlog

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.