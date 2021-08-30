Sumit Antil Won Gold medal: Tu Bhi Hai Rana’s descendant.. Sumit won the gold medal in Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi congratulated
India’s Sumit Antil performed brilliantly in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, winning the gold medal in the javelin throw class F64 category. Sumit made a world record throw of 68.55m in the final and won the gold medal.
Sumit Antil Won Gold medal: Tu Bhi Hai Rana’s descendant.. Sumit won the gold medal in Paralympics, these veterans including PM Modi congratulated