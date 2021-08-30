Sumit Antil wins gold medal: Sumit Antil wins Gold Medal with World Record Throw in Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Tokyo

India’s dream journey in Paralympic Games continues. In javelin throw, Sumit Antil threw the golden javelin on Monday. This player of F64 class brought laurels to Khewda village of Sonipat in Haryana by winning gold medal in his very first Olympics.

made world record

Sumit, who lost a leg in a road accident, was in excellent form in the final. One after the other, he broke three world records. Earlier, he set a world record javelin throw from 66.95 meters. Then in his second attempt, he improved his own world record with a score of 68.08 meters. Even better on the fifth try. He went ahead with a score of 68.55 meters.

India’s medal count reached seven

In this way, the total number of medals with the Indian camp has gone up to seven, which is also the best performance so far in the history of these games. Earlier in the morning, star player and two-time gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia won silver. In the men’s javelin throw F46 event, Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal, finishing third behind Jhajharia. Yogesh Kathunia finished second in discus throw.

Such was the journey till the Olympics

Sumit, who lost one leg in a road accident in 2015, spent several months in the hospital. In 2016, he was given a fake leg in Pune. Coach Virendra Dhankhar guided. Sumit was taken from Sai Center to Delhi. Got 5th rank in Asian Championship in 2018. The next year in 2019 won a silver medal at the World Championships. In the National Games held this year, Sumit proved himself by winning gold.

Vinod Loses Paralympics Bronze

Sumit Antil Paralympic