Sumit Antil wins gold medal: Sumit Antil wins Gold Medal with World Record Throw in Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
1

Tokyo
India’s dream journey in Paralympic Games continues. In javelin throw, Sumit Antil threw the golden javelin on Monday. This player of F64 class brought laurels to Khewda village of Sonipat in Haryana by winning gold medal in his very first Olympics.

made world record
Sumit, who lost a leg in a road accident, was in excellent form in the final. One after the other, he broke three world records. Earlier, he set a world record javelin throw from 66.95 meters. Then in his second attempt, he improved his own world record with a score of 68.08 meters. Even better on the fifth try. He went ahead with a score of 68.55 meters.

India’s medal count reached seven
In this way, the total number of medals with the Indian camp has gone up to seven, which is also the best performance so far in the history of these games. Earlier in the morning, star player and two-time gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia won silver. In the men’s javelin throw F46 event, Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal, finishing third behind Jhajharia. Yogesh Kathunia finished second in discus throw.

Such was the journey till the Olympics
Sumit, who lost one leg in a road accident in 2015, spent several months in the hospital. In 2016, he was given a fake leg in Pune. Coach Virendra Dhankhar guided. Sumit was taken from Sai Center to Delhi. Got 5th rank in Asian Championship in 2018. The next year in 2019 won a silver medal at the World Championships. In the National Games held this year, Sumit proved himself by winning gold.

Vinod Loses Paralympics Bronze

sumit antil para

Sumit Antil Paralympic

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Veto shock to President Reisi in Iran! The proposed name was not approved.

Veto shock to President Reisi in Iran! The proposed name was not approved.

August 25, 2021
Photo of india vs england 3rd test day 1 highlights: india vs england 3rd test at headingley day 1 match report and highlights; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 highlights: Rory Burns and Hameed put the class of bowlers, sculpted the wicket, score 120/0 on the ground where India was battered

india vs england 3rd test day 1 highlights: india vs england 3rd test at headingley day 1 match report and highlights; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 highlights: Rory Burns and Hameed put the class of bowlers, sculpted the wicket, score 120/0 on the ground where India was battered

August 25, 2021
Photo of pakistan head coach misbah ul haq: pakistan head coach misbah will be in 10 day isolation in covid 19 positive west indies: corona virus entered Pakistani cricket camp, team’s big face turned positive

pakistan head coach misbah ul haq: pakistan head coach misbah will be in 10 day isolation in covid 19 positive west indies: corona virus entered Pakistani cricket camp, team’s big face turned positive

August 25, 2021
Photo of About 3,000 people were evacuated.

About 3,000 people were evacuated.

August 22, 2021
Back to top button