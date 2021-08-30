nasser hussain on virat kohli: nasser hussain ne virat kohli ko di chetawani

Highlights

Nasser Hussain said that Kohli seems uncertain about playing the ballHussain said that the road will not be easy for Kohli in the future Do not believeNew Delhi

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has issued a ‘warning’ about Indian captain Virat Kohli. Hussain has said that Virat Kohli does not seem comfortable in front of the ball with swing and seam and in such a situation, as the series progresses, difficulties will increase for him. He said that Virat Kohli is constantly playing balls in the ‘corridor of uncertainty’ and the ball is going behind the wicket with the edge of his bat.

Virat Kohli has been caught behind the wicket in all five innings of this series. In this, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson have dismissed him twice and Sam Curran has dismissed him once.



Nasir Hussain pointed out the technical problem of Virat Kohli’s batting. Because of this, he is having trouble getting the correct idea of ​​the line of the ball.

Nasser Hussain wrote in his Daily Mail column, ‘Kohli is playing such balls that he should leave. Looks like they have a technical problem. I had pointed this out earlier as well. It is also about his position on the backfoot. And at the same time he is not able to pick the right line of the balls of Anderson and Robinson. Kohli is unable to decide whether he should leave the ball or play. Or whether they should prepare themselves for the inswinger. They don’t know what to do. This is high class bowling and no ease will come for Kohli.

The former England captain said that Virat Kohli batted well on the third day of the Headingley Test. And also scored a half century. He, however, said that Kohli was able to do so because the old ball made his batting easier.

He said, ‘On the third day he played well. Mostly against the old ball. Here he was dropping the ball. But later it was not easy for him to release the ball in front of the new ball. And on Saturday he got out again in the same manner.

Hussain, however, warned England not to consider India paid for the time being after the historic win in the Headingley Test.

Hussain praised the performance of the Indian team in recent times. He reminded England how India had come back from a crushing defeat in Adelaide.

“England should not think that they have done all the hard work and now they can easily beat the Indian team in the fourth Test of the series starting on Thursday and the last Test at Old Trafford,” Hossain said. Remember, India were all out for 36 against Australia in Adelaide last year. But after that he went on to win the series. And that too when Kohli returned home. India has a lot of strength and fighting spirit. And in the midst of all this is their captain.

The fourth Test match of the series between India and England will be played at The Oval from Thursday, 2 September.