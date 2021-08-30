20 years of war has cost the world dearly! US invasion of Afghanistan

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
0

What happened in Afghanistan in the last 20 years is also reflected in the figures. The bloody process in Afghanistan started with the US invasion of the country after the September 11 attacks. With thousands of deaths over 20 years, Afghanistan has become the second largest refugee population in the world. The war in Afghanistan has cost the world as well as the United States. Here are the details of the war that has been going on for 20 years…

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Team India playing XI Leeds test: India vs England only the fourth time in 64 Tests

Team India playing XI Leeds test: India vs England only the fourth time in 64 Tests

August 25, 2021
Photo of Health Spin: what a seizure does to the brain; is it flu or Delta variant?

Health Spin: what a seizure does to the brain; is it flu or Delta variant?

August 22, 2021
Photo of How to put more than one wallpaper on your mobile

How to put more than one wallpaper on your mobile

August 21, 2021
Photo of Intruders on the highway stopped traffic

Intruders on the highway stopped traffic

August 25, 2021
Back to top button