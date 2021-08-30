20 years of war has cost the world dearly! US invasion of Afghanistan
What happened in Afghanistan in the last 20 years is also reflected in the figures. The bloody process in Afghanistan started with the US invasion of the country after the September 11 attacks. With thousands of deaths over 20 years, Afghanistan has become the second largest refugee population in the world. The war in Afghanistan has cost the world as well as the United States. Here are the details of the war that has been going on for 20 years…