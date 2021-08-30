Salary in Bitcoins and other Cryptocurrencies – Podcasts

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
1

What’s behind Door 101? Canaltech’s studio! That’s where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology… minus digital grievances. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal crowd!

Listen in this episode (from Podcast Porta 101) Adriano Ponte, Pedro Cipoli and Rudy Caro talking about Bitcoins and other Cryptocurrencies that may (or may not) replace our salary. Would that work? Is it better to receive in reais or in a small (very small) fraction of Bitcoins?

To subscribe to and receive newsletters automatically on your iPhone or iPad, just subscribe to iTunes. If you are an Android user, you can follow through your favorite podcast program by subscribing to our feed. And you can even download this podcast in mp3 format.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Drinking water helps prevent heart failure; know the right amount

Drinking water helps prevent heart failure; know the right amount

August 26, 2021
Photo of Motorola Moto E20 appears in benchmark test showing technical sheet

Motorola Moto E20 appears in benchmark test showing technical sheet

August 27, 2021
Photo of Turkish captain, who will be on leave in Spain after 2 days, died on the ship by poisoning

Turkish captain, who will be on leave in Spain after 2 days, died on the ship by poisoning

August 26, 2021
Photo of maman sharma retires from cricket: manan sharma retires from cricket set to play in usa

maman sharma retires from cricket: manan sharma retires from cricket set to play in usa

August 21, 2021
Back to top button