Salary in Bitcoins and other Cryptocurrencies – Podcasts

What’s behind Door 101? Canaltech’s studio! That’s where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology… minus digital grievances. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal crowd!

Listen in this episode (from Podcast Porta 101) Adriano Ponte, Pedro Cipoli and Rudy Caro talking about Bitcoins and other Cryptocurrencies that may (or may not) replace our salary. Would that work? Is it better to receive in reais or in a small (very small) fraction of Bitcoins?

