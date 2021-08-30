washington sundar out of ipl 2020 big blow for virat kohli led royal challengers bangalore

New Delhi

India’s talented cricketer Washington Sundar will miss the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be held in the UAE from September 19 as his finger injury during the tour of England has not healed and is in fitness at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). failed the test.

In IPL, Washington plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He went on a tour of England with the Indian team but injured his finger while playing a county match as a practice and then returned home.

The 21-year-old off-spinner and useful batsman played for the county side and was injured by Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj. “Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar will miss the rest of IPL 2021 due to a finger injury,” RCB said in a statement.

In his place, Bengal cricketer Akash Deep has been included in the RCB team. Sources told PTI that Washington had participated in a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru a few days back but failed in it. Due to this, his playing in the T20 World Cup is also doubtful, which will be played immediately after the IPL.