Suryakumar Yadav In Ind vs England 4th Test: Will Suryakumar Yadav Get Place In Playing XI For India vs England Fourth Test? Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in Team India in the fourth test, Aakash Chopra gave a direct answer

Highlights

The Indian team suffered an innings defeat in the Leeds Test, after the persistent failure of the middle order, there is a discussion about the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav in the team, Akash Chopra expressed the possibility of Yadav being included in the team.

After the loss in the Leeds Test, there have been reports of possible changes in the Indian team for the fourth Test. It is believed that in place of Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav can get a place in the next match of the series against England. Rahane has not been performing well for some time now and his place in the team is under question. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra does not agree with this. Chopra believes that Suryakumar Yadav will not find a place in the playing XI for the fourth Test.

The middle order of the Indian team has not been able to show the game as expected for some time now. Many experts are demanding the inclusion of Hanuma Vihari in the team as well. In the video released on his YouTube channel, when Chopra was asked who will he include Hanuma Vihari or Yadav in the playing XI in the next match?

To this Chopra said, ‘Suryakumar Yadav- No, he is not going to get a place in the team. I can be a little biased about them. I like him but in whose place would you replace Yadav? Will you play him as the sixth batsman?

The former opener also gave the reason behind it. Chopra believes that none of the top six batsmen can be dropped from the team. “The guys who are playing – Rohit, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Rishabh Pant – can’t take anyone out. If these six players remain, there is no place for Phipper Yadav.

If the Indian team decides to go with an extra batsman, either Yadav or Vihari could get a chance. Vihari had played a match-saving innings in Sydney, so he may get preference based on experience.

On the other hand, Chopra feels that Ashwin can get a place in the playing XI. He said, ‘Talking about Ashwin, you are going to play at the Oval. There the ball turns a bit and the pitch is a bit flat. He plays for Surrey and knows the pitch very well. In such a situation, his name can be considered.

However, the 43-year-old former player also said that the decision to include Ashwin in the team will depend on the pitch and the combination with which Team India wants to go.

“But until you see the pitch, I don’t think you can answer. You have to see whether it is a pitch of four fast bowlers or can be landed with two spinners.