Stuart binny bowling record: Stuart binny bowling performance bangladesh record: Stuart binny’s record performance against Bangladesh

New Delhi

All-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket. He announced this through a post on Monday. Binny’s career didn’t last very long, but one match remained in him that would be remembered for a long time. 7 years ago he showed a game that no Indian has been able to break till now.

Binny holds the record for the best bowling performance for India in a match in One Day International cricket. The match was played on 17 June 2014 in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The wicket and conditions were good for bowling. Bangladesh decided to bowl first. Bangladesh showed a wonderful game. His fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took five wickets. The entire Indian team was able to play 25.3 overs in this match of 41 overs. The team could only score 105 runs. For India, Suresh Raina, who was captaining in this match, scored the highest 27 runs. Robin Uthappa scored 14 and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 11. Apart from these, no other batsman could touch the double figure.

It was not a big score for Bangladesh. But the ball was swinging. And the Indian bowlers had a chance. For India, Stuart Binny bowled two maidens in just 4.4 overs and took six wickets for just four runs. While Homit Sharma took four wickets for 22 runs. Bangladesh’s entire team was reduced to 58 after playing 17.4 overs in 101 minutes. Sharma starts to take the wicket and the middle order is bundled out by Binny and Sharma. India had defeated by 47 runs (Duckworth Lewis).