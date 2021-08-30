Stuart Binny retires from cricket: Stuart Binny retires from international cricket

New Delhi

Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and first class cricket. Binny played six Test matches and 14 ODIs for India. Apart from this, he also played three T20 International matches.

Like his father Roger Binny, Stuart was also known to bat fast in the lower middle order. Apart from this, he could also bowl medium pace seam and swing. He used to be very useful for seam bowling in favorable conditions.

Binny issued a statement saying, ‘I would like to inform you that I have decided to retire from international and first-class cricket.’ He further said, ‘It has been a matter of wonderful pleasure and pride for me to represent my country at the international level.’

He further said, ‘I thank the BCCI for playing a very important role in my cricketing life. Their trust and support over the years has been phenomenal. Had it not been for the Karnataka state and their support, my cricketing journey would not have started. It is a matter of pride for me to captain the state and win the trophy.

Binny took 24 wickets in international career and scored 459 runs. He holds the record for the best performance for India in One Day International cricket. He took six wickets for 4 runs against Bangladesh. Talking about Binny’s first-class career, he played 95 matches in a career spanning almost two decades. In his first-class career, he took 148 wickets and scored 4796 runs.

In IPL he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. Here he scored 880 runs in 95 matches and took 22 wickets.