Devndra Jhajharia wins silver: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver medal: Devendra Jhajharia wins Tokyo Paralympic silver

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 30, 2021
Tokyo
India’s Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in men’s javelin throw – F46. At the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, he won the silver medal by throwing 64.35m javelin. On the other hand, Sunder Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal in the same event. He threw 64.01m javelin. With this, India’s medal tally in Paralympics 2020 has gone up to seven.

Jhajharia initially threw only 60 meters. He then threw 64.35 meters in his third attempt. With this, India’s medal hopes came alive. The Indian para-athlete had a throw foul in the fourth and fifth throws. His last throw was 61.23 meters.

Sundar too started slow but crossed 64m in his fifth attempt. While the third Indian javelin thrower Ajit Singh finished 8th.

