Steel Rebars Market 2028 in Latin America poised to grow by 7.3% CAGR

Latin America Steel Rebars Market is expected to increased substantially owing to increased pace of growth and development – specifically construction – where there is a need for high tensile strength steel bars and some need low tensile strength steel bars.

According to research, the Latin America Steel Rebars Market accounted for USD 6,271 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12,056 Million in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2028.

There are lot of commercial and government projects coming up in Latin America that need twisted steel bars as they can conceive more weight as their tensile strength is highest. Increasing number of construction projects across Latin is one of the prime factors for rising demand of steel bars.

Government initiatives are a major push towards making a country self-sufficient and competitive in terms of export. Population growth in emerging economies has led to mass migration, exerting an enormous strain on the existing urban infrastructure. In order to deal with this, country governments have started providing soft loans to spur investment and FDI in the respective country’s construction and industrial sectors. As steel bars are widely used in construction activities, increasing government investments and the rising demand for building and construction drive the demand for steel bars across Latin America.

The mining industry significantly contributes to a nation’s economy. In Latin America, the mining industry had a positive outlook during 2014–2016 and is expected to flourish against a backdrop of upcoming projects in Brazil, Argentina, and other countries in Latin America. With increasing international trading activities in the last few years, Latin American seaborne trade has observed massive expansion majorly supported by the 2017 upswing in the world economy. Expanding at a rate of 4%, the fastest growth in five years, global maritime trade gathered momentum, wherein the total volume has reached 11 billion tons, as reported by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). As per to the UNCTAD, over 80% of global trade by volume and more than 70% of its value is carried on ships and handled by ports worldwide, which is expected to benefit Latin American trade routes and ports.

Deformed segment held a share of around 76.97% in 2020. Hot rolled deformed bars is one kind of reinforcing steel bars. Its surface commonly has ribs which has three kinds of shape: crescent, spiral, and herringbone. Hot rolled deformed bars with high strength can be directly used in reinforced concrete structure and also can be used as pre-stressed reinforcing bar after cold drawing. Because of its great flexibility, it is widely used in many construction sectors including commercial, residential, and industrial. It has minimum crack width, desired flexibility, high fatigue resistance, and high bonding strength features and has a wide array of applications including reinforced concrete slabs, refabricated beams, construction industry, residential and building structures, cages, and columns.