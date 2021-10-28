hacktudo-promotes-hybrid-edition-in-2021-with-face-to-face-panels-and-much-more

After a year exclusively in the virtual environment, Hacktudo, a digital culture festival, takes on a hybrid format in 2021, with in-person events on November 6th and 7th, in Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro. The Hackathons marathons, which originated the festival, were held online, and ended on the day 20 October, with the announcement of the winners in lives on the YouTube platform.

The festival’s highlights are the HackConference, a series of panels and talk shows with renowned professionals from different areas, such as João Pedro Paes Leme, CEO of Play 9 at the panel “Content and platform: friends or rivals?”, and Deborah Colker will speak about “Art without borders”.

The already traditional drone races and battle of robots HackDrones and HackRobots are also confirmed in the new edition of the event, as well as HackLab, which has activities aimed at children and teenagers, and check out two exhibitions by the duo VJ Suave: the digital installation Floresta Encantada and the Expanded cinema Digital Folklore, with sessions of 20 minutes .