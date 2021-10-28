HACKTUDO promotes hybrid edition in 2021 with face-to-face panels and much more

After a year exclusively in the virtual environment, Hacktudo, a digital culture festival, takes on a hybrid format in 2021, with in-person events on November 6th and 7th, in Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro. The Hackathons marathons, which originated the festival, were held online, and ended on the day 20 October, with the announcement of the winners in lives on the YouTube platform.

The festival’s highlights are the HackConference, a series of panels and talk shows with renowned professionals from different areas, such as João Pedro Paes Leme, CEO of Play 9 at the panel “Content and platform: friends or rivals?”, and Deborah Colker will speak about “Art without borders”.

The already traditional drone races and battle of robots HackDrones and HackRobots are also confirmed in the new edition of the event, as well as HackLab, which has activities aimed at children and teenagers, and check out two exhibitions by the duo VJ Suave: the digital installation Floresta Encantada and the Expanded cinema Digital Folklore, with sessions of 20 minutes .

Finally, the festival will also have HackMaker, an attraction that demonstrates inventions related to culture

maker

.

Programming

Hack Conference Entry from 2021. (Image: Disclosure/HackEverything)

Check the schedule of HackConference panels and talk shows:

Saturday, November 6

  • 11h (Panel): Why should the whole world invest in Brazilian startups? | Guests: Claudia Woods (We Work Latin America), Mario Mello (Power of the Vote) and André Simões (Passei Direto).
  • 11H16 (Talk show): Why and how the UX has dominated the world? | Guest: Karina Tronkos (Nina Talks)
  • 11H45 (Panel): Where is the money going? | Guests: Yan Fernandes (XP Inc.), Hulisses Dias (TioHuli) and Alexandre Freitas (Oliveira Trust).
  • 12H50 (Panel): Technological food? Like this!? | Guests: Yan Fernandes (XP Inc.), Hulisses Dias (TioHuli) and Alexandre Freitas (Oliveira Trust).
  • 15H30 (Panel): Why is sustainable business the best business in the world? | Guests: Yan Fernandes (XP Inc.), Hulisses Dias (TioHuli) and Alexandre Freitas (Oliveira Trust).
  • 16H40 (Talk show): Circular economy and extra money | Guest: Andries Oudshoorn (OLX Brazil)
  • 17H10 (Dashboard): Content and platform: friends or rivals? | Guests: Teresa Penna (Globo), João Pedro Paes Leme (Play 9) and Pedro Thompson (Hurb).
  • 18H23 (Talk show): Art without borders | Guest: Deborah Colker (Deborah Colker Dance Company)


    • Sunday, November 7th

    h(Panel): Your data says everything about you | Guests: Claudio Barbosa (Kasznar Leonardos) Gustavo Carnaval (M4U), Bruno Souza (Globo), Daniel Scalli (Loft).

  • 11H16 (Talk show): Using data to save lives | Guest: Junior Perim (Circus Crescer e Viver).
  • H45 (Panel): Does living longer equal living better? | How has technology interfered with our health? Guest: Junior Perim (Circus Crescer e Viver).
  • H50 (Panel): After all, what is diversity other than beautiful speech? | Guests: Thalita Gelenske (Blend.Edu), Carolina Rocha (Petrobras), Ana Mocny (Deloitte) and Rafael Silva (Brunel).
  • 15H30 (Panel): NFT: After all, what is art? | Guests: Daniel Peres Chor (Tropix) and Toz Viana (Artist).
  • 11H30 (Talk show): Seeing jokes in everything – Creating humor content for different windows | Guest: Gustavo Martins (Back Door).
  • 15H10 (Panel): Fast and clean traffic: utopia or dream possible? | Guests: Chico Costa (Voltz), Gustavo Paschoa (Norsul) and Rafael Tartaroti (Turbo Ipiranga).
  • 17H23 (Talk show): The challenges and advances of micromobility in Brazil | Guests: Chico Costa (Voltz), Gustavo Paschoa (Norsul) and Rafael Tartaroti (Turbo Ipiranga).

    • Entries for the sessions of HackConference cost R$ 70, with the possibility of half-price for students, seniors and who take electronic waste for disposal. For HackRobot sessions, HackDrones, HackLab has free tickets, but they need to be reserved in advance through this link.

