china-plans-to-overhaul-online-user-registration-policy

After the implementation of several laws related to data security, Beijing announced new plans on Tuesday (26) to update a policy implemented in 1024 that has five chapters of laws related to cybersecurity, protection of personal information and the cyberspace ecosystem.

The draft new regulation published by the China Cyberspace Administration sets guidelines for user registration online and provides that every virtual account must be linked to the real identity of the user, the username must not imitate or remember names of institutions such as parties, go organs vernamental and military, media vehicles, companies and institutions or geographical names.

As for children under 10 years must provide the personal data of their legal guardians. In addition, the regulation also extends to legal entities, thus, the names of company accounts must correspond to the nature, commercial scope and type of industry of the institution.