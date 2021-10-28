China plans to overhaul online user registration policy

After the implementation of several laws related to data security, Beijing announced new plans on Tuesday (26) to update a policy implemented in 1024 that has five chapters of laws related to cybersecurity, protection of personal information and the cyberspace ecosystem.

The draft new regulation published by the China Cyberspace Administration sets guidelines for user registration online and provides that every virtual account must be linked to the real identity of the user, the username must not imitate or remember names of institutions such as parties, go organs vernamental and military, media vehicles, companies and institutions or geographical names.

As for children under 10 years must provide the personal data of their legal guardians. In addition, the regulation also extends to legal entities, thus, the names of company accounts must correspond to the nature, commercial scope and type of industry of the institution.

According to the supervisory body, all internet platforms should strengthen the data security system, in addition to improving verification procedures by requesting additional information at the registration stage, such as home address, telephone numbers, details of licenses or professional qualifications, in the case of professionals related to the field of journalism, education or health.

Beijing has set the deadline in 10 November for public feedback and comments regarding the new regulation, which comes to complement m set of data security laws already in place, as the government intensifies its oversight of big techs, which have been accused of monopoly, violation of consumer rights and feeding the addiction to games among the young public.

