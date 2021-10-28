startup-that-helps-companies-recover-credit-located-more-than-brl-6-billion

Credit recovery is a problem for many people and companies who have given their money to creditors. The startup Leme Inteligência Forense, from Curitiba, was created to assist these people. According to company data, it has already located more than BRL 6 billion of debtors’ equity during the pandemic period.

Startup that advances purchases on credit of store customers captures R$ 111 million

Nubank becomes a shareholder of Creditas and will expand credit products

How to prevent credit card fraud

For this, the company carries out an asset investigation both to find assets and to identify evidence of creditor fraud and, if so, to help in a credit recovery strategy. Leme’s platform uses artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning, and at the end of the analysis, it shows a “report of clues and evidence” with address, data on equity interests and even a diagram of the debtors’ personal, business and family ties.

It may seem invasive, but Leme’s CEO, Valdo Silveira, says that the service respects the law. “It is important to highlight that, within the dictates of the General Data Protection Law, the credit recovery sector falls under the hypothesis of legitimate interest, and such collection is in perfect compliance, provided that the form of treatment is respected.”

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Image: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash