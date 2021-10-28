Startup that helps companies recover credit located more than BRL 6 billion
Credit recovery is a problem for many people and companies who have given their money to creditors. The startup Leme Inteligência Forense, from Curitiba, was created to assist these people. According to company data, it has already located more than BRL 6 billion of debtors’ equity during the pandemic period.
For this, the company carries out an asset investigation both to find assets and to identify evidence of creditor fraud and, if so, to help in a credit recovery strategy. Leme’s platform uses artificial intelligence, big data and machine learning, and at the end of the analysis, it shows a “report of clues and evidence” with address, data on equity interests and even a diagram of the debtors’ personal, business and family ties.
It may seem invasive, but Leme’s CEO, Valdo Silveira, says that the service respects the law. “It is important to highlight that, within the dictates of the General Data Protection Law, the credit recovery sector falls under the hypothesis of legitimate interest, and such collection is in perfect compliance, provided that the form of treatment is respected.”
Image: Tierra Mallorca/Unsplash
Silveira He also says that Leme has a differential in relation to traditional collection departments: these, he says, face difficulties in extrajudicial property searches because they require much more monitoring than the requests made in court. “The technological tools we develop and use in our investigation projects are made available to our clients so that they can investigate their debtors”, he concludes.
A service like this matters because of the economic crisis has been indebted many people across the country. In August, the Serasa Experian Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Indicator registered the highest number of requests for judicial recovery since the beginning of this year. requests, a growth of 111% compared to the month previous ().
