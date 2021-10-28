meet-the-villain-who-is-still-the-green-lanterns'-scariest-enemy

Part of what makes Kryb so terrifying is the mystery surrounding its origins. What is known about the character is that she is an alien originating from the Sector 2022, and that her main interest is is the abduction of children of members of the Green Lantern Corps.

The creature believes that with the abduction, it is saving the children. Furthermore, to make matters worse, the extraterrestrial plans to create the kidnapped infants to, in the future, be used in the destruction of the emerald guardians.

