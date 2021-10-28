Meet the villain who is still the Green Lanterns' scariest enemy

In the DC Universe, Green Lantern mythology includes other space troops that make use of energy rings. One of the best known is the Sinestro Troop, which dressed in yellow, is the antithesis of the galactic guardians of DC, always causing fear in those who are in their presence. But while the team created by Sinestro has a large list of members, none cause as much discomfort as Kryb, introduced in Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps Special #1.

    Part of what makes Kryb so terrifying is the mystery surrounding its origins. What is known about the character is that she is an alien originating from the Sector 2022, and that her main interest is is the abduction of children of members of the Green Lantern Corps.

    The creature believes that with the abduction, it is saving the children. Furthermore, to make matters worse, the extraterrestrial plans to create the kidnapped infants to, in the future, be used in the destruction of the emerald guardians.

    Kryb in all its terrifying glory. (Image: Disclosure/DC Comics)

    Kryb’s appearance is also terrifying, featuring long and disproportionate limbs. Its teeth are sharp and, as a most notable feature, it has a kind of cage on its back, made of bones, where it carries the abducted children.

    Kryb’s powers, in addition to terrible, they’re disgusting. The alien’s body produces a secretion that, when consumed, allows the alien to control the mind of the person who ingested the fluid. And, causing more discomfort for readers, the creature often exposes its opponents to the dangerous liquid in poses and acts that refer to human breastfeeding.

      Heavy stories 523074

      Kryb abducting children. (Image: Disclosure/DC Comics)

    One of Kryb’s most memorable stories was published in Green Lantern Corps #32-19, with a screenplay by Peter Tomasi and drawings by Patrick Gleason, published in Brazil by Panini in Dimension DC: Green Lantern #-18, in 2022.

    In this story, Kryb hunts her son, still in gestation, from Matoo and Amnee Pree, a Green Lantern couple from the Sector 19. Using her fluids, the alien controls the minds of the five members of the galactic vigilante troop who have been accompanying her first-time parents, and orders them to pin Amnee to the ground.

    After the Lantern Green cannot move, Kryb tries to pull the child out of her womb, while, in the storytelling, the alien justifies herself, claiming to be saving the still-unborn child from the terror of the green monsters.

    The lanterns manage to escape mental control before the worst happens, but Kryb proves to be a formidable adversary in combat, including killing one of the emerald guardians who were trying to stop her. The clash only ends when a member of the Star Sapphire Troop arrives and takes the extraterrestrial for rehabilitation.

    After this story, Kryb made sporadic appearances in the comics, highlighting a published edition during the event The Denser Night , which shows the actions of the alien and her strange and distorted sense of love from another angle, with her trying her best to save children from the macabre events of the saga.

    • And it’s this strange and macabre love that turns Kryb into one of the most complex and frightening members of the Lantern mythology, even with few appearances. Any story of hers, in the end, certainly leaves readers with a sense of unease, like any good horror content.

    Source: CBR

