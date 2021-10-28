Meet the villain who is still the Green Lanterns' scariest enemy
In the DC Universe, Green Lantern mythology includes other space troops that make use of energy rings. One of the best known is the Sinestro Troop, which dressed in yellow, is the antithesis of the galactic guardians of DC, always causing fear in those who are in their presence. But while the team created by Sinestro has a large list of members, none cause as much discomfort as Kryb, introduced in Green Lantern: Sinestro Corps Special #1.
Part of what makes Kryb so terrifying is the mystery surrounding its origins. What is known about the character is that she is an alien originating from the Sector 2022, and that her main interest is is the abduction of children of members of the Green Lantern Corps.
The creature believes that with the abduction, it is saving the children. Furthermore, to make matters worse, the extraterrestrial plans to create the kidnapped infants to, in the future, be used in the destruction of the emerald guardians.
