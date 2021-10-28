Shopee must be fined by Procon-SP in R$ 10.9 million for irregular sales
Shopee, e-commerce based in Singapore, can be fined up to R$ 10, 9 million by Procon-SP, for the sale of products without invoices. The information is from Tecnoblog.
According to Capez, in an interview with Tecnoblog, Shopee is not in compliance with Brazilian legislation and should be fined up to R$ , 9 million, depending on its turnover, for the offer of products without invoice.
Capez stated that the Shopee’s justification for selling irregular products is under analysis by the agency . Singapore’s e-commerce claimed that it follows the guidelines of the Marco Civil da Internet, which provides for the exemption of retailers from liability for advertisements of illegal or pirated products.
The general director of Procon-SP states that the fine for the retailer is almost certain, since, for the agency, Singapore’s e-commerce is violating the Consumer Defense Code (CDC), which supersedes the Marco Civil. With this, the agency is also studying to sue the retailer.
Finally, Capez claims that Shopee can be publicly warned, and also that Procon-SP is discussing the issuance of a counter-recommendation for consumers to avoid the platform.
Shopee na mira
Shopee had already been notified by Procon-SP in September. At the time, the letter was issued for the retailer to explain the authenticity and origin of the products sold on its marketplace commerce platform, from third-party sellers.
The notification also took place in account the far below market prices found at the retailer, which have caused suspicion that they are smuggled or pirated. The Sea Group, controller of Shopee, had revenues of US$ 4 billion in
Capez , also for Tecnoblog, stated that it would be prudent for Shoppe to sign the Antipiracy guide, from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), as well as other retailers, such as Mercado Livre, did. In addition, Procon-SP is concerned about the fact that e-commerce does not yet have official headquarters in Brazil, making it difficult to contact authorities and comply with the country’s laws .
