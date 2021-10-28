shopee-must-be-fined-by-procon-sp-in-r$-10.9-million-for-irregular-sales

Shopee, e-commerce based in Singapore, can be fined up to R$ 10, 9 million by Procon-SP, for the sale of products without invoices. The information is from Tecnoblog.

According to Capez, in an interview with Tecnoblog, Shopee is not in compliance with Brazilian legislation and should be fined up to R$ , 9 million, depending on its turnover, for the offer of products without invoice.

Capez stated that the Shopee’s justification for selling irregular products is under analysis by the agency . Singapore’s e-commerce claimed that it follows the guidelines of the Marco Civil da Internet, which provides for the exemption of retailers from liability for advertisements of illegal or pirated products.

The general director of Procon-SP states that the fine for the retailer is almost certain, since, for the agency, Singapore’s e-commerce is violating the Consumer Defense Code (CDC), which supersedes the Marco Civil. With this, the agency is also studying to sue the retailer.

Finally, Capez claims that Shopee can be publicly warned, and also that Procon-SP is discussing the issuance of a counter-recommendation for consumers to avoid the platform.