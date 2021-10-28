elastic-and-optimyze-team-up-to-optimize-system-failure-detection

Elastic, a Dutch enterprise data and software search company, announced this Wednesday (27) which acquired the Swiss startup Optimyze, a cloud infrastructure and services platform. The values ​​of the agreement were not disclosed.

The goal is to expand Elastic’s services — the startup’s tools will go to the Elasticsearch platform, the company’s flagship search engine — and increase the ability of customers to detect problems with their systems. The company says it seeks a “unified approach to data collection” for security and observability — the name given to data-rich monitoring that exploits patterns not defined in advance.

In summary, the observability is a smarter system that anticipates failure. It brings improvements in service quality and performance because it reduces the average time to detect the problem, as well as the average time to resolve it.