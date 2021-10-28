Elastic and Optimyze team up to optimize system failure detection

Elastic, a Dutch enterprise data and software search company, announced this Wednesday (27) which acquired the Swiss startup Optimyze, a cloud infrastructure and services platform. The values ​​of the agreement were not disclosed.

The goal is to expand Elastic’s services — the startup’s tools will go to the Elasticsearch platform, the company’s flagship search engine — and increase the ability of customers to detect problems with their systems. The company says it seeks a “unified approach to data collection” for security and observability — the name given to data-rich monitoring that exploits patterns not defined in advance.

In summary, the observability is a smarter system that anticipates failure. It brings improvements in service quality and performance because it reduces the average time to detect the problem, as well as the average time to resolve it.

Image: Reproduction/James Harrison/Unsplash

“We are excited to join forces with Elastic. Continuously profiling systems, applications, and services with no instrumentation, no code changes, and little performance impact is a game-changer in itself. The value increases exponentially when this data can be easily combined and cross-checked with metrics and other operational data. We look forward to joining the Elastic team and making this vision a reality,” said Thomas Dullien, CEO and co-founder of Optimyze.

“Elastic continues to make great strides in observability capabilities Cloud natives by investing in innovative teams that have created differentiated capabilities using open technologies,” said Shay Banon, Founder and CEO of Elastic. “We trust that by joining forces with Optimyze we will be able to accelerate our vision of a unified and actionable observability.”

