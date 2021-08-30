The 10 most watched series of the week (08/29/2021)

August is already working overtime and entering its home stretch. And if, for many people, the month was unreasonably long, for others it was marked by many series premieres, in addition to the arrival of great classics to the catalog of streaming services. This becomes very clear when we see the list of most watched series each week and how the ranking changes, making it clear what has been delighting Brazilians.

In fact, you can expect another revolution on the list starting next week. That’s because Star+ will finally be launched in Brazil next Tuesday (31) and, with it, a flood of new series will be made available here, which will certainly engage the public always eager for news. While the new platform doesn’t arrive, we keep following this week’s trends.

The highlight is the fall of What If…? to second place, which indicates that Marvel’s first animation doesn’t seem to have been as exciting as the previous series. Interestingly, the studio lost to a series from DC, its historic rival in the comic book market. Another novelty is the presence of the classic Dinosaurs Family, which arrived this week at Disney+ and made many people revisit the classic story, making Baby da Silva Sauro debut in a beautiful fourth place.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure the audience in series on the services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also on what stream the content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.

10. This is Us

If you think real life doesn’t give you enough reason to cry, the This is Us series is a great choice to make you burst into tears. The drama tells the story of a family that tries to restructure and deal with the traumas of the past while everyone moves forward, each in their own way.

Speaking like that, it sounds like a soap opera, but it’s impossible not to get involved in the particular dramas of each of the characters — even more so when you start to recognize yourself in some of them.

The series will be one of the attractions of the upcoming Star+ and, it seems, the guys decided to marathon the seasons available on Prime Video before the new streaming arrives here with the unreleased episodes.

9. X-Files

A classic that returns to our list is The X-Files, showing that good stories continue to conquer new and old audiences, no matter when. The investigations by the duo Mulder and Scully populated the imagination of people in the 1990s and 2000s on paranormal and ufological phenomena and are still a reference when the subject is mysteries and secrets. And with all the discussion of alien life coming back to the fore, it’s always a good idea to revisit the series.

X-Files can be watched in Now and Oldflix.

8. American Horror Story

The Brazilian is still hooked on a good horror story and American Horror Story is the darling in this regard. And there’s no reason for people to stop marathoning the series, since there are ten seasons and in an anthology format that allows people to watch each story in isolation according to the theme they prefer. It is the ideal format for those who want to be scared and scared in their comfort zone.

You can watch the series on Globoplay and Now.

7. Homeland: National Security

The recent political tensions in the Middle East with the United States leaving Afghanistan reminded Brazilians of a series that discusses US foreign policy very well while bringing a lot of twists and tensions that we love in stories like this.

Homeland: Homeland Security is already a modern classic that manages to stitch the US army’s involvement in the region with a web of espionage and terrorism without falling into clichés and stereotypes, which is already a huge differentiator. Also, the story is good and engaging, which makes everything even better.

Homeland is available on Globoplay and Oi Play.

6. The Walking Dead

The saga of the survivors of this world taken by zombies proves why it is a phenomenon and is still present in our list of most watched series. Of course the tension and the quality of the stories count for a lot, but there is also the fact that the 11th and final season is about to arrive in Brazil, so a lot of people are taking advantage of these last few weeks before the premiere to marathon and remember everything that happened before giving the final goodbye to the characters.

It’s also worth remembering that the last season will debut exclusively on Star+ starting next week, in other words, no cable TV this time.

The Walking Dead is available on Netflix, Now and Oi Play.

5. The Handmaid’s Tale

One more time on the list of most watched series of the week is The Handmaid’s Tale. Inspired by the book O Conto da Aia, the series recently concluded its fourth season and many people took advantage of the moment to marathon and keep up with the plot. And the series continues with its deeper theme and debating very current issues, which is always a good idea to follow and make us think about reality.

The Handmaid’s Tale can be watched on Globoplay, Now and Paramount+.

4. Dinosaur Family

If you’re over 30, you certainly remember that classic series that showed that dinosaurs had a life that was very similar to ours. The sitcom revolves around the Silva Sauro family, mainly the patriarch Dino, who has to deal with Jurassic day-to-day problems. All this while having two teenage children and a small baby who is still remembered today thanks to his unforgettable catchphrase.

And the good placement of Family Dinosaurs in our ranking is not just because of nostalgia, as the show is still very good and current today.

The show is available in its entirety on Disney+.

3. Nine Unknowns

Imagine a spa where you go to disconnect from the world, find well-being and undergo a total transformation. Once there, he runs into Nicole Kidman. Speaking like that, it sounds like a wonderful place, but Nine Strangers starts from that premise to show that things aren’t quite as they seem.

This is what the nine guests of this retreat will gradually discover, especially when they encounter the unorthodox methods of Masha, the owner of the place and guru played by Kidman. It’s one of those thrillers that make you apprehensive from start to finish and look like a super production.

Nine Unknowns is available on Prime Video.

2. What If…?

The first animation of Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe (MCU) explores the idea of ​​the multiverse and alternative realities. In each of the episodes, we see a world that looks a lot like the one we know from the movies, but that follows unimaginable paths — which makes everything even more fun.

For those who are dying to see the heroes in theaters, it’s a great way to get back to MCU, albeit in a very different way from what we’re used to seeing.

What If…? is available on Disney+.

1. Titans

DC heroes are still on the rise. Titãs tells the story of the famous group of teenage heroes, but with a slightly more mature and heavier footprint with Robin, Beast Boy, Ravena and company getting down to thieves and facing some classic villains without the jokes that the cartoon brought.

The two seasons have been available on Netflix for some time now, and the upcoming season three premiere made people rush to watch the episodes already available before the arrival of the new ones.

Source: JustWatch

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.