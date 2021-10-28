Jeep factory starts tests with 5G in Brazil in partnership with TIM and Accenture

Stellantis, the company responsible for Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Citroën, announced a partnership with the telephony operator TIM and the consultancy Accenture to start the implementation of a project with 5G connection at the Jeep plant in Goiana/PE. It is a management model for the industrial environment that involves a private network, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The pilot project, which took three months to be implemented, was prepared by the three companies and is already integrated into the shop floor. TIM was chosen as the telecommunications provider responsible for providing the infrastructure and 5G network, deploying the SA network core (standalone) in the public cloud, constituting an integrated digital environment. Accenture’s role is to integrate this network with image automation and video analytics capabilities of its Solutions.AI for Processing assets to improve the safety and quality of factory auto production.

In practice, the system will read the tags on each of the cars and, through artificial intelligence systems, will be able to identify any failures in production and even which items were installed in a given vehicle. After affixing the vehicle’s identification tags to its rear, a camera captures images while the car is in transit along the production line and, using the 5G-based architecture, transmits the data in real time to Solutions.AI for Processing operating in the cloud.

(Image: Disclosure/ Stellantis)

The aforementioned artificial intelligence software checks the compliance of the acronym and informs inspection operators of quality your result in real time for the release or not of the vehicle. In the end, performance indicators guide managers regarding the quality of the assembly process. This gives you more control over all the items that are installed in the car, such as optional items, for example.

“This is the first step towards making the Automotive Pole Stellantis de Goiana the first industrial plant in the sector integrated based on 5G technology. It is an achievement that confirms Stellantis’ vocation for innovation with a focus on customer satisfaction. We want to be at the forefront of new technology and the possibilities brought by 5G”, says Antonio Filosa, president of Stellantis for Latin America, in a press release.

(Image: Disclosure / Stellantis)

According to Stellantis, the Systematized lessons learned in this initial stage will be used in a second, more complex pilot project, which begins to be implemented in November. The chosen theme is the traffic of AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles). The technology will control the movement of automatic carts, eliminating the need to install physical or magnetic rails on the floor.

This upcoming, more advanced project will test and employ fast data traffic through the 5G network, taking advantage of its efficiency differentials, such as high speed, reliability and very low latency, in addition to high data transfer rate.

The Stellantis plant in Goiana/PE is responsible for the production of the Fiat Toro pickup and the Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Jeep Commander SUVs.

