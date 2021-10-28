How to measure distance on Google Maps
Google Maps (Android l iOS l Web) allows users to find the distance between two points on the map. With this, it is possible to identify how many kilometers separate two different cities, for example.
The tool is available both in the application , as in the web version. Users of
Google Maps Lite, however, can’t access it — under the premise of being more Lightweight, the app doesn’t need a lot of resources. To get started, then, go to one of the versions that support the function.
Google Maps: how to measure the distance between two locations
Select the starting point on Google Maps
Search for a location and click on it on the map until the red pin appears. To activate the distance measurement feature, you need to press a longer tap. Then drag up the data tab at the bottom of the screen. Once that’s done, select the resource.
Add new locations to measure distance
Drag the target symbol to a second location on the map (if you prefer, use the search engine to find it). The distance between the two points will be displayed in the lower right corner of the screen. To add more locations, just click the “+” button and Google Maps will update the total distance.
Add more locations (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
If you want to use the function from your computer, just search for a location on the Google Maps and click on it with the right mouse button. In the window that will appear, click on the “Measure distance” command. Then, just tap, now with the left mouse button, on another point on the map.
Source: Google
