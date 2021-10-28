how-to-measure-distance-on-google-maps

Google Maps (Android l iOS l Web) allows users to find the distance between two points on the map. With this, it is possible to identify how many kilometers separate two different cities, for example.

The tool is available both in the application , as in the web version. Users of

Google Maps Lite, however, can’t access it — under the premise of being more Lightweight, the app doesn’t need a lot of resources. To get started, then, go to one of the versions that support the function. Google Maps: how to measure the distance between two locations Select the starting point on Google Maps Search for a location and click on it on the map until the red pin appears. To activate the distance measurement feature, you need to press a longer tap. Then drag up the data tab at the bottom of the screen. Once that’s done, select the resource. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Select the resource to use it (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)