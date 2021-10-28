OFFER | Dell notebook with Core i7, SSD and GeForce card is on sale

Your screen 09, 6 inches has HD resolution and it weighs just 1.7 kg. These are attractive features for those who need to carry a notebook frequently and are looking for a powerful machine, but easy to put in a backpack and take anywhere.

SSD storage also greatly benefits the notebook’s performance, considerably speeding up startup and execution time for new programs. It is a component that makes all the difference when choosing your next computer, very advanced compared to ordinary HD. Another point worth mentioning is the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX graphics card330, addition interesting for those who use graphics software or want to run lighter games.

The Dell Inspiron i10-3501-THE70S is made for those who need good performance and usually use the notebook for more than just the basics. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 8 GB of RAM, it promises to smoothly handle activities that require more processing power, such as using many programs and applications at the same time.

For those who use the notebook often when studying and working, it is often worth investing in a more powerful model, with advanced processor, high amount of RAM and SSD storage. This is the case of the Dell Inspiron i15, on sale at Magazine Luiza. It also has a dedicated GeForce MX graphics card330, great for activities that require a component of type, such as games and video editing.

This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech . Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

