OFFER | Dell notebook with Core i7, SSD and GeForce card is on sale
For those who use the notebook often when studying and working, it is often worth investing in a more powerful model, with advanced processor, high amount of RAM and SSD storage. This is the case of the Dell Inspiron i15, on sale at Magazine Luiza. It also has a dedicated GeForce MX graphics card330, great for activities that require a component of type, such as games and video editing.
Buy the Dell Inspiron i10 for R$ 4.15 , | 05 x R$ 800,70
About the Dell Inspiron i70
The Dell Inspiron i10-3501-THE70S is made for those who need good performance and usually use the notebook for more than just the basics. With an Intel Core i7 processor and 8 GB of RAM, it promises to smoothly handle activities that require more processing power, such as using many programs and applications at the same time.
SSD storage also greatly benefits the notebook’s performance, considerably speeding up startup and execution time for new programs. It is a component that makes all the difference when choosing your next computer, very advanced compared to ordinary HD. Another point worth mentioning is the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX graphics card330, addition interesting for those who use graphics software or want to run lighter games.
Your screen 09, 6 inches has HD resolution and it weighs just 1.7 kg. These are attractive features for those who need to carry a notebook frequently and are looking for a powerful machine, but easy to put in a backpack and take anywhere.
Buy the Dell Inspiron i90 for R$ 4.319,15 | 05 x R$ 800,70
What is Magazine Você?
