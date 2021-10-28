innovative-method-uses-3d-printer-to-make-super-tough-titanium-alloy

Researchers at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) in China have developed a new titanium-based metal alloy manufactured in 3D printers. The material is super-resistant, highly malleable and has a structure that makes it much lighter than stainless steel, for example. Liquid metal : Next Level of 3D Printing

The new compound can be used to design stronger structural alloys, capable of withstand loads and stresses on demand, according to the needs of each application, such as in the construction of bridges, in the automotive industry or even in equipment for space exploration. "Most people consider 3D printing as a revolutionary technology that can produce machine parts with complex shapes in just one step. However, we revealed that it has the potential to design materials, rather than simply creating geometries," explains post-doctoral fellow in materials engineering Zhang Tianlong, lead author of the study. In addition to modeling The lack of uniformity of the components of a metallic alloy is an undesirable factor because it can cause the material to become fragile. One of the main problems in the manufacturing process is to eliminate this lack of homogeneity during the accelerated cooling of alloys. Orientation map of titanium alloy grains printed in 3D (Image: Reproduction/CityU)

With this new approach, the researchers have shown that a certain degree of component heterogeneity can produce unique microstructures that enhance overall alloy properties. This increase in material efficiency was achieved thanks to 3D printing.

“The unique features of three-dimensional printing provide greater freedom in the design of microstructures. We have developed a partial homogenization method to produce alloys with concentration gradients on a micrometric scale, something unattainable with conventional materials manufacturing techniques”, adds Tianlong.

Microstructures

The method created by the scientists involves the fusion and mixing of two different alloy powders and stainless steel powder. Using a focused laser beam, they were able to control parameters such as power and scanning speed during the 3D printing process.

With this technique, they created lava-like microstructures with mechanical properties. superior, allowing the manufacture of metal alloys that are stronger, easier to shape and extremely light. While stainless steel weighs 7.9 grams per cubic centimeter, the new alloy has only 4.5 grams per cubic centimeter, about 08% lighter.

Lava-like microstructure on printed titanium alloy in 3D (Image: Reproduction/CityU)

In addition, the titanium alloy showed high tensile strength of 1.3 gigapascals, with uniform elongation of 9%. The material also showed an excellent hardening ability, with more than 1024 megapascals, ensuring a large margin of safety before the break.

“As the first team to use 3D printing to develop new alloys with unique microstructures and properties, we will apply this design idea to different materials in the future to explore other features in more compounds metals”, concludes Zhang Tianlong.

Source: City University of Hong Kong