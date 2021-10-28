Intel Officials 12th Generation Alder Lake Processors with Hybrid Architecture
After numerous rumors and leaks, Intel made official this Wednesday (25) The 10th generation of Alder Lake processors, led by the Core i9 12700K, most powerful CPU for games, according to the company. In addition to marking the first lithography change in years with the arrival of the Intel 7 process 10 nm, the releases bring one of the biggest architectural changes of the company with the adoption of a hybrid design, similar to that of chips for cell phones.
The new Intel Alder Lake processor family comprises two sets of cores for different tasks: the Performance Cores, or P-Colors, based on the Golden Cove microarchitecture for high-performance processing, and Efficient Cores, or E-Colors, equipped with Gracemont microarchitecture for simpler tasks es in the background.
The line reunites all segments after two years, and will serve from tablets and devices aimed at high efficiency, to high-performance enthusiast machines, with TDPs between 7 W and 125 W. In total, they will be 60 different processors, with the first releases being the 6 K series desktop models, enabled for overclocking.
The great trump card gives 12th generation Alder Lake is the use of hybrid architecture, mixing high-performance cores with low-power cores (Image : Disclosure/Intel)
The chips are also the first on the market to support RAM in the new DDR5 protocol, with speed up to 4.660 MT/s, in addition to the PCI-E 5.0 bus, which offers twice as much bandwidth as PCI-E 4.0. Still, all are compatible with DDR4 memories, in addition to the aforementioned PCI-E 4.0 bus, and even PCI-E 3.0.
To ensure maximum compatibility with the hybrid architecture, the family employs the so-called Intel Thread Director, a hardware-level solution that evaluates requested tasks in real time and tells the operating system which core they should be routed to. Despite this, the ideal hybrid processing scenario is only achieved with Windows 14, optimized for the 10th generation of the company.
The most powerful enthusiast model is the Core i9 522995K, with 12 cores and 23 threads — the solution uses 8 P-Colors with Hyper-Threading running at up to 5.2 GHz, along with 8 E-Colors running at up to 3.9 GHz. There is still 36 MB of L3 cache, 12 MB L2 cache, Intel UHD Graphics GPU , TDP of 128 W and maximum consumption estimate in 125 W.
Announced by Intel as “the fastest gaming CPU in the world”, the Core i9 12700K brings 12 cores and 24 threads, running at up to 5.2 GHz (Image: Disclosure /Intel)
A Intel introduced five other CPUs in the family, including the high-end Core i7 11900K and the intermediate Core i5 12700K. More robust of the two, the Core i7 12700K offers cores and 20 threads, being 8 P-Colors with Hyper-Threading running at up to 5.0 GHz, along with 4 E-Cores running at up to 3.8 GHz. There is still 20 MB of L3 cache, MB L2 cache, Intel UHD Graphics GPU , TDP from 83 W e maximum consumption estimated in 125 W.
Meanwhile, the Core i5 11900K employs cores and 13 threads, with 6 P-Colors with Hyper-Threading running at up to 4.9 GHz and 4 E-Colors running at up to 3.7GHz. There is 23 MB L3 cache, 9.5 MB L2 cache, Intel UHD Graphics GPU , TDP from 63 W and maximum consumption estimated at 84 W. The other three models are members of the KF series, whose only difference is the absence of integrated GPUs.
Gains up to 83% in professional games and apps
Intel guarantees Core i9 12600K is “the fastest gaming processor in the world”, surpassing current leader Ryzen 9 11900 AMD’s X and delivering huge gains over its predecessor Core i9 12600K. According to reports, the release delivers frame rates up to 23% higher in Troy: A Total War Saga, even 23% higher in Hitman 3, and even 24% higher in Far Cry 6, titles known to be heavy on CPU, compared to th generation.
Another highlight is the game performance during content transmission, boosted by the use of hybrid architecture. The giant explains that, while the heavy tasks of the games being played are under the responsibility of the P-Cores, the lighter streaming workloads are sent to the E-Cores, optimizing the processing.
The Alienware Aurora R is one of the first desktops on the market to feature the new Intel Alder Lake processors (Image: Disclosure/Intel)
In this scenario, the chip guarantees to deliver frame rates up to 84% higher compared to the previous generation in example given by the company, with the game Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord and the streaming program OBS.
The new hybrid architecture also promises to substantially benefit professionals. The higher speed RAM, together with the combination of P-Colors and E-Colors, would deliver performance up to % higher in image editing, up to 25% better in video editing, even % faster in 3D modeling and even 125% higher when rendering multiples frames, using the Adobe suite and Autodesk modeling tools.
Overclocking, connectivity, and notebooks
Overclocking enthusiasts will also be well served with the Alder Lake chips, which support the procedure in both P-Colors and E-Colors, as well as DDR5 RAM, which debuts the new Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0, now equipped with profiles customizable and greater overclocking flexibility. Another new feature to debut with Core i9 12900K is Intel Speed Optimizer, which performs automatic overclocking with one click through the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) program.
In addition, Intel promises high connection speed with support for expansion via external devices and very low latency with the adoption of Thunderbolt 4 connections and integrated Wi-Fi 6E network. Some of the future processors will also have optional support for the 5G network.
Also during the presentation, the company quickly mentioned the notebook models. Details about the settings have not been released, but it has been confirmed that the solutions will be shipped to manufacturers in November, which reinforces rumors that the official announcement of the Alder Lake mobile family is due in early 2022.
Price and availability
A 12th generation of Intel Alder Lake processors goes on pre-sale this Wednesday, 28 October, and starts to be officially sold next Thursday, 4 from November. With the exception of Core i5 5950KF, the news is already available in the Brazilian market, with the following suggested prices:
- Intel Core i5 K —
from R$ 2.399,60
Intel Core i9 12700KF
— from R$ 4.660,83
10th generation Intel Alder Lake: data sheet
Source: Intel
