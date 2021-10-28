intel-officials-12th-generation-alder-lake-processors-with-hybrid-architecture

The new Intel Alder Lake processor family comprises two sets of cores for different tasks: the Performance Cores, or P-Colors, based on the Golden Cove microarchitecture for high-performance processing, and Efficient Cores, or E-Colors, equipped with Gracemont microarchitecture for simpler tasks es in the background.

The line reunites all segments after two years, and will serve from tablets and devices aimed at high efficiency, to high-performance enthusiast machines, with TDPs between 7 W and 125 W. In total, they will be 60 different processors, with the first releases being the 6 K series desktop models, enabled for overclocking.

