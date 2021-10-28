CT News — Honor 50 sold outside China, links to released Stories and more!

Cited in the Video

6 hoursSocial networks

Now everyone can include links in Instagram Stories

Before in testing phase, customizable sticker that directs people to external sites was made official for everyone

07 hoursMarket

SpaceX is rated at US$ 42 bi and becomes the 2nd most valuable private company

After a shared share sale by internal investors, SpaceX was valued at US$ 50 bi. As a result, the company becomes the 2nd most valued company in the world

11 hoursSmartphone

Honor 100 and 100 Lite hits the global market with access to Google services

Cell phones were introduced in June in China and now officially arrive to Europe with access to Google services

1 daySmartphone

Qualcomm unveils new processors; Xiaomi, Motorola and others already confirm use

New Snapdragon platforms 680G+ 5G, 680 5G, 680 + 5G and 480 4G hit the market to equip Android phones from entry-level to intermediate models

1 dayInternet

YouTube will have news dedicated to helping you discover new content

The audiovisual platform must separate an exclusive tab with recent videos from lesser known YouTubers, all tailored to the user’s taste

