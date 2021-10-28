CT News — Honor 50 sold outside China, links to released Stories and more!
6 hoursSocial networks
Now everyone can include links in Instagram Stories
Before in testing phase, customizable sticker that directs people to external sites was made official for everyone
SpaceX is rated at US$ 42 bi and becomes the 2nd most valuable private company
After a shared share sale by internal investors, SpaceX was valued at US$ 50 bi. As a result, the company becomes the 2nd most valued company in the world
11 hoursSmartphone
Cell phones were introduced in June in China and now officially arrive to Europe with access to Google services
1 daySmartphone
Qualcomm unveils new processors; Xiaomi, Motorola and others already confirm use
New Snapdragon platforms 680G+ 5G, 680 5G, 680 + 5G and 480 4G hit the market to equip Android phones from entry-level to intermediate models
1 dayInternet
YouTube will have news dedicated to helping you discover new content
The audiovisual platform must separate an exclusive tab with recent videos from lesser known YouTubers, all tailored to the user’s taste