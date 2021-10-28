5-great-marvel-games

Everyone knows at least one Marvel superhero. The American comic book publisher is one of the leading brands in pop culture, ranging from comics to movies, series and major video games. In partnership with major studios, the publisher has taken the adventures of its characters to various consoles.

However, among several titles released, of course something similar happens with the big screen: there are the great successes and the absolute failures. Fortunately, there are more hits than mistakes, and that’s what we’re going to talk about here. To remember and know great hits,

Canaltech has separated five excellent Marvel games, of different types and for different platforms.

5. Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (2006)

Starting with a punch in the face (literally), the franchise that pitted the greatest heroes and villains of Marvel against

Street Fighter characters ,

Mega Man

and even even Resident Evil , is one of the most loved by fans of games of fight.

The game was originally released for Dreamcast, but later received versions for PlayStation 2 and Xbox, in

, and a remake for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, in 2009. In all versions, the game has a main campaign with a story, an arcade mode and competitive location. Classic! 4. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2006) Despite numerous criticisms of the hero’s original film, released in the same year, the game by Raven Software and Activision was a pleasant surprise. Released on PC, PS2, PS3, PSP, Nintendo DS, Wii and Xbox 360 , the game follows the plot of the film, showing Logan’s trajectory as a Canadian army soldier until his bones were coated with adamantium. At the time, the game had one of the best graphics, something that was much explored in the cinematographic scenes and in the bloody fights. The title has third person view, mechanics of hack and slash in combat and even some classic looks of the immortal character. Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 100 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts! 3. Marvel Ultimate Alliance (2006) Members of the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men and other heroes and anti-heroes team up to defeat Doctor Doom, passing through several iconic comic book locations. Also developed by Raven Software, the game is one of the first that comes to mind when it comes to the best hero games. In addition, each character has costume variations, which change the look as well as abilities. First released on PC, PS2 and Xbox, the game also had a “weaker” version with inferior graphics and different gameplay on Game Boy, and improvements on PS3 and Xbox ports 360.

two. Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy (2021)

The recently released game by Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix won the hearts of many people, delivering a very fun storyline, which managed to overcome the somewhat confusing matches (and be what Avengers

was not). The story shows Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocky and Groot on a journey against the Universal Church of Truth space cult.

In the game, you can only control Peter Quill and use the too much heroes in combos, something that in theory doesn’t sound so cool, but that works really well in practice. Another highlight is the soundtrack, with classics from the years 10 and still songs created exclusively for the game. Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The Nintendo Switch version runs via the cloud.