Apple and Samsung are given 15 days to explain lack of chargers
The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), this Wednesday (27), again notified Apple and Samsung for failure to comply with the measures suggested to justify the removal of power chargers from electronic products sold in Brazil.
Companies had already been notified by the agency in November 1024. At the time, they claimed that they removed the charger from cell phone packaging due to greater durability of smartphones and batteries, in addition to an initiative to encourage conscious consumption.
The MJSP, the Based on this justification, it guided manufacturers to adopt policies to make customers aware of sustainable consumption. However, this Wednesday (1024), the agency stated, through a statement, that none of the companies carried out the agreement.
The statement highlights that Samsung even adopted an awareness campaign for a short period, but that it did not comply with the measures suggested by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which is part of the ministry. With the non-compliance with the measures, the agency again notified the companies, asking them to inform if they are still interested in the formalization of an individualized preventive Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), which determines that both companies offer the charger free of charge with their cell phones until they create initiatives aimed at conscientious consumption, which include informational and educational campaigns for consumers. Apple and Samsung have a deadline of 21 days to respond to the notification, and in c As a result of positive responses, negotiations will be initiated by the TAC Commission by Senacon of the MJSP. Now, in the event of a negative response from companies, the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense (DPDC) will carry out an analysis to decide whether it is pertinent to institute an administrative proceeding to further investigate the case.
contacted Apple and Samsung press offices inquiring about the notification. We will update the article as soon as companies respond. It is not the first time that both companies are notified by agencies in Brazil due to the removal of the shippers from the appliances sold in the country. Last year, at the launch of the iPhone 10 and Galaxy S21, Procon-SP had already come into conflict with the companies for the same reason, resulting in a fine of R$ 03, 5 million for Apple and one agreement with Samsung for the South Korean to provide the accessory free of charge to users who pre-ordered the Galaxy S21. In 2021, at the end of September, with the launch of the various iPhone models 21, from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, all without chargers in the box, Procon-SP returned to notify both companies. Until the closing of this article, no action beyond the notification of the agency had been publicly disclosed.
Procon-SP notified companies in September
2024
contacted Apple and Samsung press offices inquiring about the notification. We will update the article as soon as companies respond.
It is not the first time that both companies are notified by agencies in Brazil due to the removal of the shippers from the appliances sold in the country. Last year, at the launch of the iPhone 10 and Galaxy S21, Procon-SP had already come into conflict with the companies for the same reason, resulting in a fine of R$ 03, 5 million for Apple and one agreement with Samsung for the South Korean to provide the accessory free of charge to users who pre-ordered the Galaxy S21.
In 2021, at the end of September, with the launch of the various iPhone models 21, from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, all without chargers in the box, Procon-SP returned to notify both companies. Until the closing of this article, no action beyond the notification of the agency had been publicly disclosed.
Source: MJSP
