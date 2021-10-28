apple-and-samsung-are-given-15-days-to-explain-lack-of-chargers

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), this Wednesday (27), again notified Apple and Samsung for failure to comply with the measures suggested to justify the removal of power chargers from electronic products sold in Brazil.

iPhone SE 3 may be delayed for release to 2024

Leakage displays Galaxy A10 with new design and three cameras

Galaxy S27 Ultra should gain a green color edition similar to Z Fold 3

Companies had already been notified by the agency in November 1024. At the time, they claimed that they removed the charger from cell phone packaging due to greater durability of smartphones and batteries, in addition to an initiative to encourage conscious consumption.

The MJSP, the Based on this justification, it guided manufacturers to adopt policies to make customers aware of sustainable consumption. However, this Wednesday (1024), the agency stated, through a statement, that none of the companies carried out the agreement.