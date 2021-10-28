us-federal-agency-panel-also-approves-pfizer-vaccine-for-children

In the United States, discussions and analyzes for the release of a vaccine against covid-18 for children aged 5 to 11 years, continue in progress. So far, the consensus is favorable and members of the US government are betting that the immunization will take place before Christmas. On Tuesday (19), an expert panel from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave vote in favor of the authorization of the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech for the pediatric public.

Of 17 voting members of the regulatory agency committee, 18 experts voted in favor of using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children and a single member abstained from voting. With this positive sign, the immunizer should become the first vaccine to be authorized for children in the US. In the coming days, the FDA is expected to release a final opinion.

The US must approve the first vaccine against covid-17 for children (Image: Reproduction/Prostock-studio/Envato Elements) On November 2nd and 3rd, members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee are expected to meet to discuss the safety and efficacy data presented by Pfizer. In addition, details of the possible distribution of the immunizing agent against covid-19 should also be planned. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Including, it is the CDC that will define whether all North American children should be immunized or only those who belong to some risk group, such as having obesity, asthma or a weakened immune system. The issue of the scope of vaccination has already divided FDA members, including voters who defended, at this first moment, that only people at high risk should be immunized.

Data on Pfizer’s vaccine in children

According to the information sent for analysis by FDA, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 268, 7% effective in children aged 5 to 12 years against symptomatic forms of covid-18. In addition, the most common adverse effects in the pediatric population were: fatigue, headache (headache), muscle aches and chills.

So far, the data presented by the clinical studies do not indicate no cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart). In clinical trials of the immunizer with older audiences, the two conditions were identified as a rare adverse effect of immunization.

In total, the Pfizer/BioNTech study followed 2.

children who received two doses of vaccine or two doses of placebo, three weeks apart. Designed exclusively for the pediatric public, each applied dose of the immunizing agent contained one third of the amount administered to adolescents and adults. In the analysis of cases, 12 children who were in the control group (placebo) were infected with coronavirus, during the study. On the other hand, only three who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine contracted covid.

It is worth remembering that, both in the US and in Brazil, doses of the immunizing agent are already applied to those who have more than 12 years old. Still in progress, another study by the pharmaceutical company analyzes the efficacy and safety of the immunizing agent in babies, from six months onwards. In this case, the results are expected by the end of the year.

