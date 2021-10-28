dark-spirits-│-4-reasons-to-watch-the-new-horror-movie

So much so that it is just this uncertainty that grips the trailers and all the Dark Spirits promotional material released so far. For this, the plot set in a small town in the interior of the United States is based on an ancient myth of native peoples to play with the viewer while working on its message. After all, isn’t it enough to believe in something for it to truly exist?

It is in this context that director Scott Cooper explores the figure of Wendigo, an entity that appears in several myths of the central region of the country and of Canada and that is directly linked to the image of cannibalism and the terror of winter – almost like a big foot, but even more brutal. He is the spirit of the national title.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Except that, like all of Searchlight Pictures’ most recent productions, Dark Spirits doesn’t it’s just a horror on its own and there are a lot of other layers to look at — and that’s what makes it, at the very least, an interesting movie to check out. The film opens this Thursday (28) and before Before going to the movies, check out some of the reasons you should keep an eye on him.

4. Story full of mystery

Dark Spirits tells the story of Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), an elementary school teacher who notices the introspective behavior of one of her students, Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas). The boy is bullied by colleagues and seems to keep some secrets and, also having been the target of abuse as a child, Julia tries to help him.

Julia tries to protect Lucas without having any idea of ​​the problem she’s going to get out of it (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)

The problem is that she soon realizes that there are much bigger mysteries being hidden by Lucas , mainly involving a creature that everyone believed existed only in the legends. He begins to draw more and more grotesque drawings and reveals that there is a spirit in his house.

From then on, things quickly get out of hand. This is because she realizes that this spirit may be related to some deaths that are happening in the region and that, as interested as she is in helping the boy, these secrets can put the entire village at risk – including herself.

3. The spirit of Wendigo

Myths of spirits that inhabit the forest and protect it from invaders are common throughout the world. It’s an archetype that represents how ruthless nature can be, almost as a reminder that those who don’t respect it end up being devoured by it—literally or figuratively.

In this sense, Wendigo is a myth that translates this idea well into the northern part of the globe, with its harsh and often deadly winter. It appears in stories of native peoples in the Great Lakes region of the United States and part of Canada, such as the Ojibwe, Cree, and Innu.

The first representations of Wendigo are of this creature of infinite hunger that devours everything on your way (Image: Reproduction/Glenbow Museum)

And there are several ways in which this entity is portrayed, but almost always as an evil spirit associated with cannibalism. Sometimes he is described as a humanoid monster that roams the frozen forests looking for someone to eat, sometimes as a spirit that possesses humans and causes them to start feeding on other people.

The Wendigo figure is so popular in the American imagination that he has appeared in several other media — including as a Marvel hero — but that he returns to his dark origins in Dark Spirits. So much so that the original title of the film, Antlers, makes direct reference to the bestial characteristics that this entity carries, such as horns, fangs and claws.

Within this folklore of native peoples, the Wendigo represents both the strength of winter and the consequences of those who do not respect it. One version of the myth says precisely that the monster is born when someone eats human flesh to survive the cold — a situation that was very common among those who lived isolated in the forests of the region.

In the film, the creature comes to haunt the boy (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)

Interestingly, there is an associated psychological disorder precisely to this myth. The so-called Wendigo Psychosis happens when a person believes he has been dominated by this ancestral spirit and, with that, ends up developing cannibal tendencies. At the same time, the individual panics at the possibility of becoming a monster.

The disturbance was recorded in this region of the United States by explorers who had contact with native peoples among the 17th and 19th centuries and is directly linked to the myth described above. Isolated by the harsh winter, the victims of the disorder believed they had been possessed. However, the records of such cases have dropped dramatically over the last century.

And all of this should be explored in Dark Spirits. The trailer itself suggests that residents of the small town do not know whether or not to believe in the ancient myths, and the tension of the plot must revolve around this duality. And the fact that there is a psychosis based on the mythological entity seems to be the full plate for this kind of suspense.

2. A scary tale

Despite the clear influence of native US folklore, Dark Spirits is based on the short story The Quiet Boy (The Quiet Boy, in the original in English), published by Nick Antosca in Guernica magazine. The story presented events very similar to those that the film presents, with a small town in the interior of the country having to deal with a secret that puts the lives of its entire population at risk – and, in the same way, all of this revolving around of the figure of this boy.