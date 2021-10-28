Who are The Last Avengers revealed in new Marvel comic?
Another alternative reality comic book appears in the US. In this one, vampires have killed almost every hero in the Marvel Universe and the greatest threat on planet Earth is, you see, Blade. In Darkhold: Blade #1, we see what would happen to the vampire hunter if he read the powerful mystical book Darkhold and fled to the evil side.
- Storm gets the most disgusting look in its history in new edition of the X-Men
- Marvel Reveals First Hulk — and it’s weirder than we could imagine
Warning: spoilers to follow!
In the plot written by Daniel Kibblesmith and designed by Federico Sabbatini, Blade was one of five heroes called upon by the Scarlet Witch to fight a serious mystical threat that threatened the universe. After Doctor Doom found the Darkhold, he awakened the god Chthon, leading the Sorceress to mount the Darkhold Defenders to fight.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
End of Immortal Hulk Reveals Hero’s Bond with Marvel’s Most Powerful Being
The magazine is a single issue and ends with Blade and the King of Crime subjugating and killing these heroes . Thus, the ex-hero ends by saying that this world “does not need protectors, but a king” and that “every drop of blood in this city, in this world, belongs to Blade”. Gloomy, isn’t it?
Source: ScreenRant
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.