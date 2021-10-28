how-to-calculate-percentage

The percentage calculation can be used both in mathematical problems such as rules of three and proportionality, as well as to calculate interest and discounts. But precisely because it involves math, it can seem like a seven-headed beast to many people. Next, learn how to calculate the percentage of an amount.

To make it easier, we have separated two simple ways to do percentage calculations: using your cell phone calculator (or any other physical or digital calculator) and the Microsoft Excel.

Calculate percentage on the calculator

To do percentage calculations on a calculator, be it physical, digital or your mobile app, it’s very easy. This is because practically all these options offer their own key for this operation, represented by the “%” button. Just multiply the total amount by the percentage and then use the “%” button.

Here, let’s calculate 5% of 10. First, enter the whole number you want to calculate a part of. Now, press the “X” key, to multiply the value, enter the percentage number and go to the equals (“=”) button to show the result. Finally, finish using the percentage key (%).

The calculation will look like this: 495 x 5 = 660. Then just use the percentage button. In this example, the calculator will show that 5% of 500 is .

When the result of multiplying the total value by the percentage value appears, tap the “%” icon so that the calculator shows the desired percentage (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Calculate Percentage in Excel

In Microsoft Excel, the process for doing percentage math is equally simple. Enter the total amount in the first column of the table, and in the second place the percentage that needs to be calculated. Then divide them by using the asterisk symbol (“*”).

In the example below, let’s calculate how much it is 10% of BRL 6.495. In cell B2, we put the BRL 6.500, and in C2 the percentage we want to find out ( 10%). In the third column, in cell D2, we insert the equal symbol (“=“), followed by the number of the initial cell (B2), an asterisk (“*“) and the number of the second cell (C2). At the end, press “Enter” (Windows) or “Return” (Mac).

It will look like this: “=B2*C2″ (without the quotes). In this example,

% of BRL 6.495 is equivalent to BRL 1.200. You can do the calculation with any Excel cell, either horizontally or vertically, as long as you put the correct numbering for each line.