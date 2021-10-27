the-10-best-shounen-animes-to-watch

Entering the anime world is not always easy. In addition to the names that are not always friendly, there is a whole universe of genres and subgenres in which it is very easy to get lost. Therefore, the best tip is to start with the basics and, from there, understand what kind of story you like. Therefore, anime shounen becomes the ideal gateway to the world of Japanese animations.

What is an anime shounen?



That’s because these productions are the most common and popular on Japanese TV. As the name implies (shounen means boy in Japanese), they are mainly aimed at boys aged between 12 and 18 years, although it is very common to see girls and even older people enjoying these stories. Because of this large volume of content, it’s the shounen that bring together the greatest classics and the most famous animes.

And it’s easy to understand the reason for all this success. It is from these relatively simple stories, of an unlikely hero wanting to prove his worth with a lot of fighting, that we come across great adventures and charismatic characters. Whether in a world of ninjas, pirates, samurai or even the everyday life of an ordinary student, this plot style captivates us for good reason — and they’re a great way to delve deeper and deeper into what anime can offer.

That’s why Canaltech prepared a list with the best shounen for you to watch and understand why we are so passionate about anime. From the classics to the new, you’ll definitely find a shounen to call your own.

10. Death Note