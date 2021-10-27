The 10 best shounen animes to watch
Entering the anime world is not always easy. In addition to the names that are not always friendly, there is a whole universe of genres and subgenres in which it is very easy to get lost. Therefore, the best tip is to start with the basics and, from there, understand what kind of story you like. Therefore, anime shounen becomes the ideal gateway to the world of Japanese animations.
- What is an anime shounen?
-
- Meet 8 visual novels that became animes
- Thes14 best isekai anime to watch
That’s because these productions are the most common and popular on Japanese TV. As the name implies (shounen means boy in Japanese), they are mainly aimed at boys aged between 12 and 18 years, although it is very common to see girls and even older people enjoying these stories. Because of this large volume of content, it’s the shounen that bring together the greatest classics and the most famous animes.
And it’s easy to understand the reason for all this success. It is from these relatively simple stories, of an unlikely hero wanting to prove his worth with a lot of fighting, that we come across great adventures and charismatic characters. Whether in a world of ninjas, pirates, samurai or even the everyday life of an ordinary student, this plot style captivates us for good reason — and they’re a great way to delve deeper and deeper into what anime can offer.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
That’s why Canaltech prepared a list with the best shounen for you to watch and understand why we are so passionate about anime. From the classics to the new, you’ll definitely find a shounen to call your own.
10. Death Note
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!
To start our list, a shounen that is quite outside the norm and that, for that very reason, is one of the darlings of the public until today. Death Note leaves aside the figure of the classic hero and doesn’t even bother to enter the good old-fashioned fighting style. The entire plot revolves around a very dubious protagonist – and who, for many people, is the villain of the series – who finds a notebook capable of killing anyone and, with that, starts to eliminate bad guys. With her new powers, Light Yagami wants to become the god of the new world and assumes Kira’s identity to cleanse society of anyone he considers harmful.
And the great attraction of the anime it’s just the entrance to L, the smartest detective in the world. In his very quirky way, he suspects that Light is Kira and so the two start a game of cat and mouse that is amazing to follow.
As said, Death Note breaks away from the classic style of shounen and brings an action much more focused on psychological tension, making the audience not know well to who twist and creating twist upon twist. It’s breathtaking.
The anime is so influential that it moved a lot with the productions that followed, making room for both more ambiguous protagonists and less childish stories. Although the target audience is the same as the classic shounen, Death Note has managed to raise the bar to a new level — and he just doesn’t appear better in our list because the second half of the anime loses a lot in story quality.
9. Rurouni Kenshin
Most known in Brazil by the name of Samurai X, the anime Rurouni Kenshin manages to reconcile the classical style of the shounen with a historical fidelity that makes everything very interesting. Kenshin Himura’s saga is beautifully stitched with real events in Japan’s history. Set in the early Meiji era, when the country opened its borders to the world and abandoned the feudal model adopted for centuries, the plot explores the impacts of this political change in Japanese everyday life.
And that’s where we see the protagonist, who was once a samurai known in the past as the Shredder and who now uses an inverted blade so as not to hurt anyone. Defending peace at all costs in this new Japan he helped build, Kenshin must face the demons of his own past and those who take advantage of the instability of the new period to spread chaos.
In addition to this historical layer that makes everything much more interesting, Rurouni Kenshin has a gallery of great characters, both on the side the good guys and the bad guys. It’s just a shame that all the controversies involving the author Nobuhiro Watsuki have damaged the work a lot. He was arrested in 2017 after police found child pornography material in his studio.
8. Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba
One of the most successful shounen today, Demon Slayer combines everything we like about genre: a hero on a quest to save a loved one, a world overrun by demons, and lots of sword fighting and special powers—all packed in amazing animation and a great soundtrack.
Also known by the original title of Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young man who sees his family being decimated by demons. The only survivor of the attack is his younger sister. The problem is that she was cursed and little by little walks to transform into one of those monsters.
So, the hero sets out on a journey to try to find a way to cure her while swearing to end any evil creature that crosses his path. That’s how he becomes a demon hunter and starts to face not only these beings, but also other warriors to improve his techniques.
7. Attack on Titan
Attack on Titan is another series that breaks from the rule of classic shounen by moving to a plot a little more mature involving government conspiracies and a world full of mysteries, the anime was a huge success and revealed itself to be one of the biggest recent phenomena. Throughout its last season, each new episode was an event celebrated by thousands of people on social media — all impacted by each revelation presented.
Also known by the original name of
Shingeki no Kyojin, the animation presents a world in which giant creatures called Titans have come to haunt the planet. In search of people to devour, these beings destroyed cities and society had to reorganize itself to survive. Thus, people began to live in fortresses and within a militarized caste system designed to protect themselves from these monsters.
And that’s where he meets Eren Yeager, a boy who witnesses his village being destroyed by the titans after a new species of these giants destroyed the wall that protected the humans. From there, he enlists in the army to start hunting the titans — but soon realizes that the enemy is different. Thus, we have several twists and revelations that make the story more and more interesting. Not to mention a very diverse gallery of characters that explore this world full of tragedies very well.
6. Haikyu!!
A good shounen doesn’t only live from fights and special powers. Haikyu!! is the example that the style also works very well with sports animes and brings one of the best things you can see in the genre. After all, who knew volleyball could be so exciting?
The anime follows the journey of Hinata Shoyo, a Japanese student who dreams of being a great volleyball player. The problem is that he is short and, therefore, nobody believes in his potential as a player. To prove himself capable, he joins a team and begins his journey to put his name in the history of Japanese sport.
And the merit here is precisely in the excellent way in which volleyball is portrayed . With a very agile animation, he makes every move a sight to behold. In addition, the narrative builds the tension of a match very well and makes you feel the excitement of each point scored.
As a bonus, the entire cast of characters is very charismatic. And it doesn’t just come down to Karasuno, the protagonist’s team and his rather dysfunctional colleagues, but even the opponents are passionate. As much as you hate certain figures, none of them is presented as a villain, but as that rival to beat — and that embodies the dynamics of what a shounen is very well. Not by chance, Haikyu!! is addictive.
5. Hunter X Hunter
If someone asks what a shounen anime is, just show Hunter x Hunter for that person know exactly what this type of anime is like. Produced by the same creator of YuYu Hakusho, the story of young Gon Freecss brings together all the basic characteristics of this type of animation : the naive, kind-hearted hero who possesses extraordinary strength, a journey to be the best, increasingly powerful enemies and a gang of allies that grows at the same speed as enemies as passionate as they are.
The big difference is that, even relying on several shounen clichés, Hunter x Hunter still sounds different of everything you’ve ever seen. As much as his protagonist resembles a child Goku, his trajectory already sounds unique: his main motivation is to find his father and find out why he abandoned his family.
Moreover, the whole this hunting dynamic is also very inventive. That’s because, in the anime world, the profession is not just about going around looking for animals or monsters, and involves a number of activities, which makes Gon find very different allies and enemies in his path. Even the traditional tournament arc presents itself in a very original way.
4. Naruto
As was the case with Knights of the Zodiac in the past, Naruto is one of those animes that marked time. The generation that grew up in the early years followed the saga of the ninja who had a demon trapped inside of you. And the difference is that the anime managed to build a much wider world and expand its plot to escape the repetition of arcs. Not by chance, the story that began with the child hero soon showed his youth and now we have his son’s adventures.
And as much as the number of seasons scares,
Naruto is a very good anime to follow precisely because of the continuous character of its plot. Do you feel the story is moving forward and it’s interesting to see the dynamics of these characters evolving over time, as well as the maturing of the heroes.
Still, Naruto also concentrates the entire formula of an anime shounen. He’s the boy the entire village despises for carrying the spirit of a demon that destroyed the place in the past, and yet he decides he’s going to be the greatest ninja of all time. The problem is that he is not very good at the thing, which makes him have to work much harder than others to reach his goals. At the same time, enemies start to appear, wanting this ancestral power that he keeps — and that’s where the discourse of friendship is present.
3. YuYu Hakusho
One of the classic fighting shounen that marked the years 1000 and one of the Most memorable TV Manchete productions around here. And while it wasn’t as popular as Knights of the Zodiac it was at the time, the spiritual detective story is one of the animations from that period that have aged better with time.
The shounen formula is all there, with Yusuke Urameshi being this unlikely hero who begins his journey by chance after dying in a traffic accident . But he discovers that his time has not yet come, so he gets a second chance in the world of the living—this time as a spiritual detective. So he uses his newly acquired powers to help others for the first time, and it’s precisely his naughty style that makes everything more fun while attracting more and more different people to his team, from juvenile delinquents to demons -thieves.
And how could it be otherwise, YuYu Hakusho maintains the old shounen tradition of bringing a hidden power to the hero and making it manifest in a tournament.
- These are the five most memorable episodes of YuYu Hakusho
- Adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho from Netflix has first released image
-
And one of the great differentials that make this anime even better is its national dub, which is full of slang and jokes that adapt the characters’ speech very well to our daily lives without making any mischaracterizations. It’s wonderful.
2. One Piece
Follow up One Piece is a mission for a few — but one that is very well rewarded. The anime has been aired for over 27 years and is getting closer of its episode number 279, which makes it follow the Monkey D saga Luffy is a journey as grandiose as the protagonist’s own. But the story is so well constructed and fun and with characters so charismatic that it makes the effort worthwhile.
Even though you are a pretty standard fighting shounen, the idea of telling your story in a world taken over by pirates with special powers is the most interesting part, as we are constantly introduced to heroes and villains with abilities so unique that at every moment there is some unpredictable situation arising.
And don’t think that the gigantic story makes One Piece either curled or repetitive. The impression it gives is that its author knows perfectly well what he wants to tell and events that he presents in the first episodes of the anime have consequences down the road. The events are so tightly tied that you feel rewarded for following this story — not to mention how much fun it is to be part of the Straw Hat Gang.
1. FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
2017
The story of the alchemist brothers who travel the world in search of a way to fix the mistakes of the past is a unique story that always appears at the top of any list of best shounen for good reason. The anime mixes the elements of a good shounen with a very heavy plot and philosophical elements that leave you thinking for a long time at the end of each episode.
This is already clear in the presentation of the protagonists . Edward and Alphonse Elric enter the world of alchemy trying to do human transmutation to try to bring their mother back to life. And they discover why this practice is prohibited when they fail in the process and still end up suffering the consequences of it: Edward loses an arm and a leg while his younger brother has his entire body consumed.
And it is from this attempt to repair the past that they end up discovering some conspiracies involving the government and even a great alchemist who incited a war in order to use the lives of an entire nation as a sacrifice for a forbidden transmutation.
It is worth noting that FullMetal Alchemist has two versions that are equally good . However, Brotherhood is considered the best for adapting the manga more faithfully, since the first version of the anime it came out at the same time as the comic book version and, therefore, it has a different and a little more rushed ending. Just be prepared to cry a few times.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.