how-to-turn-on-the-emergency-feature-on-the-apple-watch

It’s not just your iPhone that you have a quick shortcut to your emergency contacts and emergency SOS feature: on Apple Watch, you can also call for help in an emergency with a quick tap on your wrist device.

    • Although it is already enabled by default in watchOS, it is always good to confirm and ensure that the feature is enabled in your smartwatch settings. In addition, your iOS Medical Records emergency contacts can be edited, updated, or you can add a new contact, all from within the resource’s own settings.

        How to register emergency contacts on iPhone
        Check the tutorial below how to configure and activate the emergency feature on your Apple Watch.

        Step 1:

        in the Watch app on your iPhone, enter “Emergency SOS”.

        Go to Watch > Emergency SOS. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

        Step 2:

        Confirm that the feature’s options are properly enabled on your watch, such as “Hold the Side Button to Dial “, as in “Detection of Fall”.

        Confirm that the feature is enabled on your watch. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

        Step 3:

        Scroll down and you will find your emergency contacts. To edit them, update them or add a new contact, click on “Edit These Contacts in the Health App”. If you prefer, understand better in this article how to register emergency contacts in the Medical File of the iOS Health app.

        If you want, click to edit your emergency contacts. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

        Step 4:

        a screen will open with your emergency contacts registered in your iOS Medical Record. Edit them, update them or add any new contact you want.

        Edit and update your emergency contacts or add one new. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

        Step 5:

        To trigger the Apple Watch emergency feature, with the device on your wrist, click and press the side button — the button below or above the Digital Crown — for a few seconds.

        Press the Apple Watch side button for a few seconds . Photo: Vựa Táo (Unsplash)

      Step 6:

      on your smartwatch screen, the options to turn it off, open the Medical Record or activate the emergency feature will appear . Drag from left to right the option “Emergency SOS”.

      Drag the emergency feature from the left to the right. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

      Step 7:

      Your Apple Watch will automatically call the emergency number (99).

      The watch will call the 190. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

      Step 8:

      In addition, the emergency contacts registered in your Medical Record will receive an alert in their registered numbers.

      Your emergency contacts will also receive an alert. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

