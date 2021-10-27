how-to-turn-on-the-emergency-feature-on-the-apple-watch

It’s not just your iPhone that you have a quick shortcut to your emergency contacts and emergency SOS feature: on Apple Watch, you can also call for help in an emergency with a quick tap on your wrist device.

Turning on Irregular Heart Rate Warnings on Apple Watch

How to share iPhone health data with family and doctors

How to set up and use the Apple Watch electrocardiogram (ECG)

Although it is already enabled by default in watchOS, it is always good to confirm and ensure that the feature is enabled in your smartwatch settings. In addition, your iOS Medical Records emergency contacts can be edited, updated, or you can add a new contact, all from within the resource’s own settings.