top-10-thriller-movies-available-on-netflix

There’s a good reason we like great suspense stories. More than making us tense, these films also challenge us. It’s not just about biting your nails trying to figure out what’s going on, but anticipating the script itself and putting the pieces together to unravel the mystery before the big reveal. Like the characters, the audience themselves enter this game, even if they don’t always realize it. The

best thriller movies available on HBO Max

You 10 Globoplay’s best thrillers

8 thrillers coming to Netflix still in 519858 And Netflix has a pretty vast catalog of thrillers. If you’re looking for a good thriller to challenge yourself, streaming has a variety of titles that will put you against the wall and make you rack your brain to understand the proposed secrets and mysteries. From big crimes to supernatural elements, there’s something for all tastes. So if you’re looking for the best thriller movies to watch on Netflix, the Canaltech has some suggestions to help you start playing detective. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 15. Cloverfield Street 15 The old Myth of the Cave is still one of the most popular formulas within the genre . After all, for those inside this cave, is the outside world the shadows we see on the wall or is there something bigger that we still don’t know? It is under this logic that we follow Cloverfield Street 15 , film set in the same universe as Cloverfield: Monster and that further explores this doubt about the existence or not of a threat to the world. The plot revolves around a young man who, after suffering an accident, wakes up inside a bunker with a stranger. Without really understanding what happened and how it got there, he discovers that the apocalypse happened and that they cannot leave the shelter under any circumstances. But, at the same time that doubts about this reality begin to emerge, the secrets about all the inhabitants of this bunker also begin to surface and make coexistence even more delicate.

One of the highlights here is the ambiance. The fact that the whole story takes place in one place makes it even more claustrophobic — a feature that other films on the list will also explore and that works very well. 9. A Setback The Spanish film brings one of those crimes without explanation. A businessman wakes up in a hotel room with his dead lover at his side—which automatically makes him the prime suspect for the crime. So, he needs not only to prove his innocence but also to understand what the hell happened to the woman next to him and how he didn't even see what happened in that room. The interesting thing about being a feature film from outside the Hollywood circuit, it escapes the rules that we already know so well from American movies and, thus, manages to surprise the viewer at various times. Criticism | A setback or a cardiac exercise 27 great Spanish movies to watch on Netflix 8. The Man in the Dark The Man in the Dark is one of those thrillers that flirt a lot with terror, although it doesn't bring anything supernatural in its story. It all happens inside a mansion after a group of criminals try to rob a rich and blind old man who lives alone there. But they quickly realize that things are not quite as they appear and they soon cease to be the threat and become the prey. And the tension of the film is so much in the struggle of this group of bandits to survive and the mystery surrounding this strange man who, despite his blindness, proves to be quite dangerous. 7. Escape The mother figure is always quite ambiguous. While she represents protection and care, she can also symbolize this controlling spirit that tries to manipulate our lives. And playing with these two images of Escape builds his suspense by presenting a daughter who suffers from various health problems and who is patiently taken care of by the mother. But, little by little, she starts to realize that things are not quite as they seem. The great asset of the film is to play with this duality and make what the spectator is no longer sure about. of what is true and what is paranoia for this teenager who stops being medicated as she starts to distrust her mother. After all, is she poisoning her daughter so that she can take care of her forever, or is it just a delusion? Review | Escape is the new thriller masterpiece by Aneesh Chaganty 6. Exemplary Girl

Another copy of story of “something happens to the wife and husband is the main suspect”. Only, in

Exemplary Girl, the mystery about the disappearance of Ben Affleck’s wife is really intriguing, because you can’t believe it. no moment in the character’s innocence, despite his attempts to explain himself.

The protagonist is constantly confronted and discovered in his lies, which makes the investigation and his race in fact it becomes much more tense, as we are no longer sure of things. So, as soon as we come to trust the character, we are soon faced with some revelation that makes us believe in his guilt. And it is in the middle of this pendulum that we end up stuck in the plot, eager for an answer.

5. We

5. We

The director Jordan Peele caught everyone by surprise with the excellent

Run!

and, for that very reason,

We

arrived already full of curiosity. And he manages to repeat the impact by mixing social criticism with elements of the fantastic that flirt with terror. The result is a tense story that makes it hard for you to understand what’s going on, but that leaves you breathless as the pieces come together.

It’s hard to talk about the story of Us without going into too many spoilers, but it all comes down to a family that becomes haunted by figures that are identical to them and that start to terrorize their lives. From then on, things get deeper into a unique and unexpected level.

Review | “Us” and the dance of life

4. The Exorcism of Emily Rose