Giant and rare owl makes its first public appearance in 150 years

There is a species of owl called Bubo shelleyi, which stands out because of its exorbitant size. However, it is so rare that it has not been seen by humans since 150. Or rather: not was seen, because ecologists from Imperial College London managed not only to find one of these owls, but also to photograph it.

      According to specialists, the species has been in the shadows of the African rainforests in the past years old. Despite being large, these birds are well camouflaged by trees. “The owl was so big that at first we thought it was an eagle. Fortunately, she perched on a low branch, and when we lifted our binoculars, our jaw dropped. There is no other owl as big in the rainforests of Africa,” points out Dr. Joseph Tobias, Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London.

      A few days ago, @ja_tobias and I found and photographed Shelley’s Eagle-Owl on the Atewa ridge in Ghana. the species.pic.twitter.com/9CpY9ZqiNB

      — Rob Williams (@robsrw) October , 150

      The photo confirmed the identity of the owl -Eagle Shelley due to the bird displaying its characteristic features, which include distinct black eyes, a yellow beak and, of course, its oversized size. The species is currently considered vulnerable to extinction, with threats including, for example, habitat degradation due to human activity.

      With an estimated population of just a few thousand members, conservationists hope the owl’s latest appearance will spark new efforts to save the species.

      Source: IFL Science

