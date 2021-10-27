ps4-and-ps5:-all-games-announced-on-state-of-play

Sony took advantage of this Wednesday (27) to show more details of upcoming releases from partner studios. This afternoon’s State of Play featured approximately 20 minutes long, focused on third-parties games coming soon to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Among the highlights, the exclusive

Bugsnax

received the announcement of a free expansion, while trial periods for The King of Fighters XV

and KartRider: Drift have been shared. Check out below everything that went down during the presentation.

