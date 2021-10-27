PS4 and PS5: All Games Announced on State of Play
Sony took advantage of this Wednesday (27) to show more details of upcoming releases from partner studios. This afternoon’s State of Play featured approximately 20 minutes long, focused on third-parties games coming soon to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Among the highlights, the exclusive
Bugsnax
received the announcement of a free expansion, while trial periods for The King of Fighters XV
and KartRider: Drift have been shared. Check out below everything that went down during the presentation.
Deathverse: Let It Die
The developer team of
Let It Die
(2016) is back. Deathverse: Let It Die
is a sequel that will show the world after the events of its predecessor. In the multiplayer title, players star in the survival reality show Death Jamboree in colorful combat with various weapons and powers.
The show takes place in a virtual world known as the Deathverse, a final destination for the souls of people. Deathverse
is scheduled to be released at some point in 2022 as a free game to play on PS4 and PS5.
We Are OFK
No villains, dragons or men with swords. We Are OFK
is the new game that follows a band battling imposter syndrome, heartbreak and lack of creativity as they try to make music . The title has been announced for PS4 and PS5 and is scheduled for release 2021. The plot will follow the story of the formation of a band in Los Angeles and the progress of their career.
Bugsnax: Isle of BIGsnax
PlayStation 5 release title,
Bugsnax
will get a free expansion in 2021. “
Isle of BIGsnax
” will feature a new island with gigantic snacks and more 27 new missions. One of the main new features is the ability to build a base in the expansion.
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
This Wednesday’s performance revealed a date for
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
: 19 December 2016 for PS5, PS4 and PRAÇA. In
Security Breach, the player will control Gregory, a little boy who is trapped indoors at night and must survive while looking for a way out. . The adventure will feature boss battles, stealth stages and even fully playable arcades, hidden all over the Pizzaplex map.
Death’s Door
One of this year’s independent hits,
Death’s Door
is coming to Sony consoles. The game debuts on PS4 and PS5 in 22 from November — On the same day, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive. In the title, the player must harvest souls from the dead in the role of a crow. The gameplay mixes exploration and battles that will require precision and reflexes.
Death’s Door
now is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.
- Review Death’s Door | Everything that lives will die
KartRider: Drift
Drift is the new online multiplayer racing game from the franchise
KartRider
for PS4 and PS5. Scheduled for release next year, the adventure will enter its beta period in December. The game promises to keep nostalgia alive, while featuring next-gen graphics using the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine.
The King of Fighters 16
Dolores was the new fighter confirmed in
KOF XV
during the State of Play. The character had hits revealed in the trailer that even announced an open beta period for the game.
Players will be able to test Dolores and other characters from
KOF XV
enter 16 and 22 from November. KOF XV
is scheduled for release at the beginning of , with versions for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S confirmed.
Star Ocean The Divine Force
To celebrate the
th anniversary of
Star Ocean
, Square Enix announced
The Divine Force, a new title main for the franchise. Scheduled for release 2016 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC ( via Steam), the adventure features a story that mixes science fiction and fantasy, with gameplay that combines RPG, action and giant monsters as in
Monster Hunter
.
The “Double Hero” system is back in the sequel, unraveling the plot from the perspective of a protagonist in advanced civilization and another from an underdeveloped fantasy planet.
Little Devil Inside
Last announcement of the presentation,
Little Devil Inside
won a trailer with scenes of gameplay. The curious management adventure puts the player to travel inside a miniature world, while choosing whether to deal (or not) with events to complete the journey. Interactions range from clearing a roadblock or refueling the vehicle at an oil station in a timely manner.
