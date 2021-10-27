Kaspersky Total Security Review | Transparent protection that tells you everything

The security news is full of information about massive ransomware attacks, millions in ransoms, big company systems going down, and even government offensives against cybercriminals. In the midst of this digital war, protecting users themselves can often take a back seat, while the idea is that the bad guys have their eye on the millions of dollars extorted from big companies; your data, it’s true, may not be that valuable, but that doesn’t mean they’re no longer a focus.

While digital threats for end users gain more automated character, in the form of downloads hidden and mass-distributed phishing emails, individual protection solutions are also highlighted. Kaspersky Total Security is a good example, both as a form of defense against digital threats and also to alert the user about any risks he may be running on a daily basis, while accessing even legitimate websites.

The tool is one that starts working as soon as it is installed, establishing a protection that permeates all aspects of the Windows PC, from online browsing to the use of sensitive data and flows by accessories like cameras and microphones. Like so many options available on the market today, the package also includes child protection systems, backup tools and browser extensions, as well as the basic options for real-time, fast and deep scanning of the data available on the computer.

Kaspersky Total Security brings key features to the home interface, just a few clicks away, while additional options and dozens of notification and operation preferences are under the hood (Image: Capture of screen/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Everything is at the user’s fingertips from a simple interface, which gives direct access to all features and preferences. Just click on an option to have direct access to its main features, while the settings menu brings even greater control over the use of Kaspersky Total Security, allowing you to fine-tune its main features as well as options related to network usage, appearance and even a welcome deactivation of advertising offers that can be sent by email even during the period in which the license is activated.

This control, always in the hands of the user, it is useful for anyone using different protection solutions or corporate systems that may not talk well with the individual security platform. You can, for example, configure Kaspersky Total Security to work with all of your technologies but one or a selection of them, while dedicated protection levels can be applied to each feature, with the user balancing according to him. use, their understanding of digital threats and also the processing required by work tasks or available on the machine as a whole.

This aspect is important, especially when it comes to gaming or professional computers who need ample power at their disposal. Kaspersky Total Security passes the test, causing no slowdowns or showing noticeable lags in its constant monitoring, even though it makes RAM memory its home, becoming the biggest consumer of the resource during the common use of a notebook for work and falling behind, only , from the ever-hungry Google Chrome browser.

When opened and in use, the software increases by about % this requirement by adding a second process, referring to the antivirus itself, with a larger or lower consumption according to the task performed. A quick scan of the files available on the system, for example, recorded an average of 60% CPU usage during the process, while a full check brought such values ​​to about 30% — a fact that caught our attention by the lightness, since, normally, analyzes of this type usually lead the processor to peaks of up to 70% in other options available on the market.

In terms of performance, Kaspersky Total Security is transparent, but it can require quite a bit of processing, as you’d expect , during full system scans (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Although consumption is an issue, it’s not like if checks complete s of the system were made frequently, quite the opposite. What was noticed during the weeks of using Kaspersky Total Security on a computer used daily for work in the reports of Canaltech

is that, in terms of performance, the security system barely makes its presence felt, which ends up being the best news of all. There is transparency behind the full controls, and once the software is in use, it won’t make itself noticeable unless, of course, something is going wrong.

And in that sense , Kaspersky Total Security proved to be quite effective. As stated, our tests took place for a few weeks on a computer normally used for work and play. Of course, we pushed things a bit with access to suspicious pages, not always friendly download services and even a few “intentionally unintentionally” clicks on ads that promised miracles of technology, security or relationship. The machine survived all these cases, without being contaminated.

The analysis of the security software also found elements that were already installed previously, such as the crack of a productivity software notoriously used for mine cryptocurrencies using PC hardware or torrent software that has also had successive security issues. In all cases, the user was warned about the presence of problems and, in the situation of installed software, could take different actions, while the detection of threats from the web, of course, happens automatically.

Outside of normal use tests, Kaspersky’s solution also has a good grade. A ranking made in July 360 by Brazilian consumer protection entity Proteste placed Internet Security, which is part of the package tested by Canatech, as the fifth best. He also took the bronze medal in the Forbes and PC Mag rankings.

Calling the attention

Kaspersky Total Security allows you to configure aspects of defense individually and according to the level of users (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Kaspersky Total Security’s focus on its myriad of options and full customization also comes with an alert system that can be faced by some users as intrusive. The software frequently uses the notification system and is always alerting the user about something, whether it is an impediment to download malware from a malicious website, or the fact that it is constantly encountering problems when updating an application.

Yes, the software is capable of scanning the computer for tools that are out of date and even offers to do that for the user. It works most of the time, but in our tests, the suite was unable to download and install the qBittorrent update, and started to warn you at every machine reboot that the software could pose a security issue, even after the update be installed manually by the user.

Some of the notifications displayed by Kaspersky Total Security involving blocking online malware, but also repeated warnings about software update failures, which remain even after manual correction (Image: Screenshot/ Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

The same can also be noticed when using Google Chrome, with the security software constantly offering the download and installation of the browser extension, even after multiple denials. In its standard version, Kaspersky Total Security already displays icons that ensure safe browsing and indicate legitimate websites, but it can do more with the plugin installed in the browser and makes a point of being present, even when it is already clear that the user does not want it use this feature.

Another strange behavior, which caught my attention, was a certain delay in the display of notifications from the automatic browsing protection, something that can scare less knowledgeable users. We performed the tests on sites known to be malicious, but often, the warning about blocking downloads or running scripts only appeared later, when we accessed a legitimate domain; the notification does state that the detection happened earlier, but the idea that the alert appeared only minutes later sounds weird.

Kaspersky Total Security’s Safe Money feature extends security when accessing financial or e-mail websites commerce, increasing information protection and preventing screen and data capture (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Is a double-edged sword, as intrusion is a nuisance, but also one that shows the breadth of Kaspersky’s solution, which also offers a system called Safe Money as a differentiator. Working alongside real-time detection, Total Security recognizes access to banking sites or financial systems and can apply an extra layer of security, anonymizing data transferred over the network and even providing a virtual keyboard so that the data can be typed and do not appear in any keyloggers and other spy or productivity control apps that may be available on the machine, legitimately or not. , or not, but invariably, you will see the alert every time you access a financial service or even an e-commerce site for the first time since installing Total Security. Again, an additional step that works for the sake of security, but which can become a nuisance, too, due to the lack of universal systems for disabling or not disabling the feature for certain cases.

Kaspersky Total Security brings complete activity reports , entitled to repelled threats and the use of accessories by the programs verified by the user (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

THE The need to always keep the user informed about what is happening, on the other hand, also gives rise to a complete auditing system, with comprehensive reports on absolutely all Kaspersky Total Security tasks and detections. You can see, for example, all the Sometimes a software asked for the use of the camera and microphone and the full list of malicious behavior detected by the system, including the date and time, as well as details about the threats.

São monitoring systems that are usually available in corporate tools and aimed at the eyes of IT administrators, but here, are within reach of the end user. Again, you can customize the way the reports are displayed, assigning importance to certain events and having easy access to photos of them, as well as tools that allow you to import the listings. Anyone who shares the machine with individuals who are lay or not so concerned with protection will certainly appreciate it.

Luxury Additional

The file updater is one of the additional elements of Kaspersky Total Security, a handy tool for the forgotten ones but with repetitive notifications that can bother in case of failure (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

While the central focus is the computer protection system, which is also available for the macOS operating system, Kaspersky Total Security also includes other premium options from the Russian brand, which are sold separately and assemble an interesting set for those who need more than one computer system. monitoring and defense against digital threats.

Two good exes mple are Safe Kids, a parental control and monitoring platform that extends to children’s devices, and the password manager that helps maintain good habits of digital hygiene, generating random credentials for each service accessed, as a familiar password is used to access the set. It is also worth mentioning a feature that detects the use of public wireless networks and helps control which data will be recorded or anonymized in such cases.

Kaspersky Total Security includes a VPN service, but limited to the use of 360 MB per day and without the possibility to select regional servers (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

On the other hand, Kaspersky Total Security does not have an integrated VPN system. The technology even exists and is installed along with the protection suite, but the subscription includes an access limit of 200 MB per day, requiring an additional payment for full use. The platform worked well during our tests, with quick activation and stable connection, but it is an extension of the package that may not be so interesting compared to other options on the market that already include such features.

There is much more under the hood of Kaspersky Total Security, with “behind-the-scenes” tools that many less exploitative users may not even realize are there. This is the case, for example, of a file destruction system, ensuring that they cannot be recovered after they are deleted, a network monitor that shows the internet usage by each running application (and includes the possibility of blocking) and a file cryptographer that guarantees extra secrecy for sensitive data, an option that can be attractive for those who share the machine or want more security in sending.

Not to mention, of course, other items of that also appear in secondary options of security suites of this type, such as wizards to clean temporary files or browsers, allowing the user to save space or erase browsing data with a few clicks. There is also a vulnerability detection system capable of locating open ports or apps with known holes, which can lead to criminal attacks.

519183

Additional tools of Kaspersky Total Security include a deleted file shredder and monitors. shared data, as well as a tool that detects gaps in the system and apps (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Outside the constant Need for attention, Kaspersky Total Security is one of those complete packages that, for an interesting subscription fee, concentrates multiple functions. While the security company sells smaller packages with specific features, the complete suite becomes an advantage by bringing them all together in a set that, at the time this report is written, has the best option of a R$ subscription 200,99 per year, with the possibility installation and use on five devices simultaneously.

While Total Security is only available for computers, Kaspersky’s package also includes protection software versions for iOS and Android. It is possible to quickly change licenses between different devices via the online control panel, while attempts to contact support also resulted in responses via email in less than 24 hours.

Kaspersky Total Security has been tested by Canaltech

on a Windows notebook , with license kindly granted by Kaspersky.

