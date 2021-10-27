Home/World/ Kaspersky Total Security Review | Transparent protection that tells you everything Kaspersky Total Security Review | Transparent protection that tells you everything

The security news is full of information about massive ransomware attacks, millions in ransoms, big company systems going down, and even government offensives against cybercriminals. In the midst of this digital war, protecting users themselves can often take a back seat, while the idea is that the bad guys have their eye on the millions of dollars extorted from big companies; your data, it’s true, may not be that valuable, but that doesn’t mean they’re no longer a focus. Analysis | Norton 360 for Gamers has performance and notifications as differentiators

While digital threats for end users gain more automated character, in the form of downloads hidden and mass-distributed phishing emails, individual protection solutions are also highlighted. Kaspersky Total Security is a good example, both as a form of defense against digital threats and also to alert the user about any risks he may be running on a daily basis, while accessing even legitimate websites. The tool is one that starts working as soon as it is installed, establishing a protection that permeates all aspects of the Windows PC, from online browsing to the use of sensitive data and flows by accessories like cameras and microphones. Like so many options available on the market today, the package also includes child protection systems, backup tools and browser extensions, as well as the basic options for real-time, fast and deep scanning of the data available on the computer. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Kaspersky Total Security brings key features to the home interface, just a few clicks away, while additional options and dozens of notification and operation preferences are under the hood (Image: Capture of screen/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Everything is at the user’s fingertips from a simple interface, which gives direct access to all features and preferences. Just click on an option to have direct access to its main features, while the settings menu brings even greater control over the use of Kaspersky Total Security, allowing you to fine-tune its main features as well as options related to network usage, appearance and even a welcome deactivation of advertising offers that can be sent by email even during the period in which the license is activated.

This control, always in the hands of the user, it is useful for anyone using different protection solutions or corporate systems that may not talk well with the individual security platform. You can, for example, configure Kaspersky Total Security to work with all of your technologies but one or a selection of them, while dedicated protection levels can be applied to each feature, with the user balancing according to him. use, their understanding of digital threats and also the processing required by work tasks or available on the machine as a whole.

This aspect is important, especially when it comes to gaming or professional computers who need ample power at their disposal. Kaspersky Total Security passes the test, causing no slowdowns or showing noticeable lags in its constant monitoring, even though it makes RAM memory its home, becoming the biggest consumer of the resource during the common use of a notebook for work and falling behind, only , from the ever-hungry Google Chrome browser.

When opened and in use, the software increases by about % this requirement by adding a second process, referring to the antivirus itself, with a larger or lower consumption according to the task performed. A quick scan of the files available on the system, for example, recorded an average of 60% CPU usage during the process, while a full check brought such values ​​to about 30% — a fact that caught our attention by the lightness, since, normally, analyzes of this type usually lead the processor to peaks of up to 70% in other options available on the market.