hbo-max-launches-in-the-week-(10/27/2021)

It’s the last days of October and the releases on HBO Max don’t stop. Warner’s streaming platform receives a fair amount of news every day, and to keep you up to date with all new movies and new series, Canaltech lists all the news and gives tips on what you can watch to get the most out of your subscription.

Following its policy of making unreleased movies available a few days after they open in theaters, HBO Max has made it available to its subscribers the latest movie starring action movie icon Clint Eastwood. In Cry Macho: The Way to Redemption , the star, today with 78 years old, he plays a horse breeder and former rodeo star who takes on a very different job from what he’s used to: helping a young man flee Mexico to Texas, far away from his mother alcoholic. On this journey, the two become friends and the old knight sees the ideal opportunity to redeem himself, teaching him what it means to be a good man.

Back to top button