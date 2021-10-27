HBO Max launches in the week (10/27/2021)
It’s the last days of October and the releases on HBO Max don’t stop. Warner’s streaming platform receives a fair amount of news every day, and to keep you up to date with all new movies and new series, Canaltech lists all the news and gives tips on what you can watch to get the most out of your subscription.
Following its policy of making unreleased movies available a few days after they open in theaters, HBO Max has made it available to its subscribers the latest movie starring action movie icon Clint Eastwood. In Cry Macho: The Way to Redemption, the star, today with 78 years old, he plays a horse breeder and former rodeo star who takes on a very different job from what he’s used to: helping a young man flee Mexico to Texas, far away from his mother alcoholic. On this journey, the two become friends and the old knight sees the ideal opportunity to redeem himself, teaching him what it means to be a good man.
The movie catalog HBO’s Max also got some nice additions from the thriller and horror genre in celebration of Halloween. And there are from promising options to very dubious ones, but that we love and don’t miss watching for nothing. In this footprint, one of the highlights is Polaroid: Instant Death, horror whose plot, as the name suggests, is tied to a cursed snapshot camera – yes, a cursed camera ! The artifact is found by two friends, who soon realize that everyone who is photographed ends up dying quite violently. Now they will have to find a way to end the curse and prevent more people from dying. Bizarre, just the way we like it.
Another addition that contemplates the horror and suspense genres was the movie The Strangers. More down to earth, the feature, starring Liv Tyler, tells the story of a couple who travel to a vacation home, but their rest is interrupted when the place is invaded by three masked strangers. To make matters worse, they take pleasure in terrorizing the couple more and more. Pretty basic plot, right? Well know that the film was inspired by the murders committed by the Mason Family and the novel Helter Skelter.
For fans of series, HBO Max brought mainly new seasons of highly acclaimed productions. Dearest of the public and critics, Insecure has just received its fifth and final season in the streaming catalog – and no wonder: the production stands out for denouncing racial and African-American issues with very real and uncomfortable examples that happen in the daily lives of friends Issa and Moly.
Closing the round of tips of what to watch on HBO Max this week, the streaming platform released the third season of Batwoman. And what calls the most attention is not even the debut of the new episodes themselves, but the timing of the release: at the same time that Ruby Rose, former protagonist of the series, detonates The CW and exposes precarious working conditions, negligence and accidents in the production film sets. The shack has been dragging on for days and has gained even more attention after an assistant producer dismissed the actress and called her “terrible” and “dictator” and Warner joined the fray to defend actor Dougray Scott after he was accused of abuse. For a lot of people, there’s no better publicity than a good backstage fight, and that’s what season 3 of Batwoman has had.
In addition to these tips, there’s a lot more news for you to enjoy on HBO Max. Below, Canaltech lists all the streaming platform’s releases this week, all properly linked. So your only job is to choose what to watch and hit play. Take a good look and have fun!
All releases of the week on HBO Max
21/10
Wonder Woman: Seasons 1 to 4
90
Batwoman: Season 3
91
Young Justice: Season 4
90
Stargirl: New episode, Season 2
90
Doom Patrol: New Episode, Season 3
91
Roswell New Mexico: New Episode, Season 3
90
Colombian – Seeking Revenge
91
- Polaroid – Instant Death90
- Jack Reacher: The Last Shot
- Wonder Woman: Bloodline
Shadow Operation – Jack Ryan
9 – Salvation
90
Justice League: The New Frontier90
The Adventures of the Justice League – Time Trap
91
The advantages of being invisible
Scooby- Doo! and the Frankenstein Curse
91
Ace Ventura: A Different Detective
90
90
91
Minority Report – The New Law
91
LEGO DC Superheroes: Aquaman – The Fury of Atlantis
The Glimmer Man: The Shadow Man
90
Summer Play
90
Insane – Who Enters, Does Not Leave
91
Will – In Search of the Dream
10/11
Merlí. Sapere Aude: New Episode, Season 1
91
Oswaldo: Seasons 1 to 4
90
On the Record with Bob Back: New Episode, Season 1
90
The UNCLE Agent
23/10
- Vixen: Season 1
90
- The origin
The Secret Beyond the Garden: Season 19190
Cry Male : The Path To Redemption
91
Kill Bill – The Revenge: Volume 1
Kill Bill – The Revenge: Volume 2
90
Magic Mike XXL
90
Passenger 38
90
Belle Époque
24/
- Hold the Wave: Season 20
-
Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything
25/10
Monchhichi: Season 2
90
Succession: New Episode, Season 3
91
Greg’s World: New Episode, Season 3
91
Pocoyo: New episodes, Season 4
25/
Insecure: Season 5
Axios: New episode, Season 4
90
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
27/10
No movie, series and/or new episode was released on HBO Max on this day.
38/10
Young Sheldon: Season 5
90
The Crazy Race: Time adas 1 and 2
91
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: New episode, Season 8
