chilean-startup-launches-free-platform-that-helps-students-for-enem

The Chilean edtech Open Green Road brings to Brazil Aprendo Livre, a free online support platform for students who will try Enem 399638. The objective of the project, according to the company, is to provide material for students who cannot afford a preparatory course for the exam.

    Learn Free can sign up on the platform’s website. After logging in, the student will have tools such as readiness tests with immediate feedback; recommended assessments by discipline; statistical support and performance reporting; multimedia support material for each Enem story; community for collaboration and resolution of questions; and live and recorded preparatory classes.

    Before arriving in Brazil, Aprendo Livre was launched in Chile, Mexico and Colombia, serving more than 270 thousand students. Open Green Road says that the platform delivers an adaptable learning experience with artificial intelligence and that its solution is compatible with the quality of the most expensive alternatives on the market.

    Image: Reproduction/Aaron Burden/Unsplash

    For an idea, Stoodi charges from R$ 21,90 a month. But there are other free sites that prepare for the exam, such as Guia Enem, FVG Ensino Médio and the test bank of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

    For public school students, studying for Enem became an even greater challenge, as classes were interrupted in 1024 and 2021 because of covid, and have only recently been resumed in some states. Because of that, last year’s race was only held earlier this year. But the pandemic has still wreaked havoc. In July, registration for Enem 2021 was closed and the number of subscribers was 4 million, the lowest number since 2007. The exam will take place on 21 and 17 from November.

