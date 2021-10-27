chilean-startup-launches-free-platform-that-helps-students-for-enem

The Chilean edtech Open Green Road brings to Brazil Aprendo Livre, a free online support platform for students who will try Enem 399638. The objective of the project, according to the company, is to provide material for students who cannot afford a preparatory course for the exam.

Those interested in

Learn Free can sign up on the platform’s website. After logging in, the student will have tools such as readiness tests with immediate feedback; recommended assessments by discipline; statistical support and performance reporting; multimedia support material for each Enem story; community for collaboration and resolution of questions; and live and recorded preparatory classes.

Before arriving in Brazil, Aprendo Livre was launched in Chile, Mexico and Colombia, serving more than 270 thousand students. Open Green Road says that the platform delivers an adaptable learning experience with artificial intelligence and that its solution is compatible with the quality of the most expensive alternatives on the market.