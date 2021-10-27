If you need to recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web), all is not lost. On an Android cell phone, whenever you receive a file on the messenger, either image or video, your phone creates a copy of it in the internal memory.

This means that even if you have deleted the conversation file, there is a big one chance it is still available in an internal folder on the phone. But that’s not the only option; if you back up your conversations, you can also use this feature to recover something lost. Check below for more information!

How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp on Android

As stated above , if you have an Android phone, you can access the phone’s internal folders to find a file that was previously duplicated and has not been deleted.

Access your phone’s internal storage

Use a file manager to view your phone folders. For this example, let’s use Google Files (Google Play Store). After opening the app, go to the “Browse” tab, scroll to the end and tap “Internal storage”.

Open Google Files, go to the “Browse” tab and tap “Internal Storage” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Locate the image in the “WhatsApp Images” folder

Browse and open the “WahstApp” folder, tap “Media” and click “WhatsApp Images”. Once this is done, you will be able to view images that you received and are still saved. If you want to retrieve an image that you sent yourself, go to the “Sent” tab.