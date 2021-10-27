How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp

If you need to recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web), all is not lost. On an Android cell phone, whenever you receive a file on the messenger, either image or video, your phone creates a copy of it in the internal memory.

    This means that even if you have deleted the conversation file, there is a big one chance it is still available in an internal folder on the phone. But that’s not the only option; if you back up your conversations, you can also use this feature to recover something lost. Check below for more information!

    How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp on Android

    As stated above , if you have an Android phone, you can access the phone’s internal folders to find a file that was previously duplicated and has not been deleted.

    Access your phone’s internal storage

    Use a file manager to view your phone folders. For this example, let’s use Google Files (Google Play Store). After opening the app, go to the “Browse” tab, scroll to the end and tap “Internal storage”.

    Open Google Files, go to the “Browse” tab and tap “Internal Storage” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Locate the image in the “WhatsApp Images” folder

    Browse and open the “WahstApp” folder, tap “Media” and click “WhatsApp Images”. Once this is done, you will be able to view images that you received and are still saved. If you want to retrieve an image that you sent yourself, go to the “Sent” tab.

    Access the “WhatsApp Images” tab to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
    Move the image to another folder

    When you find the image you would like to recover, open it, tap the “Three dots” in the upper right corner, choose “Move to” and select another folder more affordable.

    Tap “Move to” and select a more accessible folder (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp via backup

    If you have enabled backup of your WhatsApp conversations on Android or iOS, you can recover deleted photos by restoring the previous saved version of it. Just in case, check the date of the last backup, to ensure that, when you restore it, you will be able to recover what you want.

    Reinstall WhatsApp and restore the backup

    After that, uninstall and install WhatsApp from your phone again, enter your number and, having the backup saved in Google Drive or iCloud, restore conversations, recovering photos and other files.

    Restore Google Drive or iCloud backup to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    If you do not have the WhatsApp conversation backup feature enabled, please enable it for prevent such situations from recurring in the future. To do this, use one of our tutorials below:

    Done! Now you can recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp in two different ways.

