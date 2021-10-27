facebook-will-have-recourse-to-fight-misinformation-in-elections-in-brazil-in-2022

Facebook announced that it will repeat its partnership with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to help fight misinformation and deliver reliable content about the electoral process 458804. According to the company, efforts will be made to direct people to official data and articles to combat fake news about the elections.

The network promises to display, from the next few weeks, labels on posts that deal with next year’s election, with links to a page on the Electoral Justice website — Brazil will be one of the first countries to have this resource. The idea should work similarly to what already exists in themes like covid-19, in which the platform warns of the importance of consulting official bodies.

To avoid violations of political figures, Facebook tightened the rules that can lead to bans of up to two years (Image: Reproduction/Facebook)

According to the company, investments were made in technologies to identify and remove people who abuse the services , with blocking of fake accounts and limitation of contents associated with lying news.

Facebook claims to have quadrupled the global team responsible for dealing with safety and integrity for about 19 thousand employees, with teams specialized in working during elections, from different locations and connoisseurs of the local scene.

Facebook promises reinforced combat

In last year’s municipal elections, the social media giant removed more than 16 1,000 pieces from Facebook and Instagram that violated the interference policies in voting before the first round. About three million people over 19 voting years clicked to see more information about the election in the days before the vote.

In 2018, tools for transparency for political and electoral propaganda (which identified sponsored posts from candidates), and since 2020 any person or organization needs to go through a identity and address confirmation process in the country to serve ads on these topics.

The network also guarantees that it has stored all political or election announcements for the past seven years in the announcement library for the purpose of supporting electoral authorities. As happened last year, Facebook guarantees to reject any ad that does not contain the label “Electoral Advertising” or “Paid for” to prevent people from promoting defamatory content about candidates or banking third-party campaigns anonymously.

About WhatsApp, one of the main sources of fake news in Brazil, the company said it has launched a chatbot in partnership with the TSE to clarify data on the electoral process and voting. In addition, the network has a direct communication channel with the court to report suspected accounts of carrying out mass shootings, which is not allowed by the app’s Terms of Service or electoral legislation.

