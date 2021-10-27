Cowboy Bebop | How to prepare to watch Netflix live action

All the fuss around the series in live-action by Cowboy Bebop is not by chance. In addition to the fact that the original anime is one of the greatest classics of Japanese animation, Netflix has been showing such great care in bringing these characters to life that the anxiety of fans and even the curiosity of those who have never heard of it is totally understandable. of this story, but he was interested in the buzz surrounding the adaptation. Cowboy Bebop wins trailer from his series on Netflix; Watch it now! Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who’s who at the opening of the new Netflix series Cowboy Bebop | Netflix releases first official live-action teaser And if you are part of this second group, you must be wondering exactly why all the fuss surrounding the series. Stories in space are nothing new and, at first glance, there’s nothing there to justify all this devotion on the part of fans. Just check out a few episodes to understand how charming and passionate anime is. So, to help you get into the hype around Cowboy Bebop and dive into all the minutiae that make this space adventure so dear to the public even after decades of its original exhibition, the Canaltech has prepared this little guide to situate you in the galaxy and so you can immerse yourself in the series when the adaptation hits Netflix — and welcome to Bebop, space cowboy. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! What is Cowboy Bebop? Cowboy Bebop is an anime originally aired in Japan between 1998 and 2004 and that quickly became a classic. The story takes place in the not-so-distant year of 2071 and shows a galaxy already quite colonized, but which mixes futuristic elements such as spaceships and travels between planets with an aesthetic that reminds a lot of the old west. Thus, we have a proliferation of criminals throughout the solar system, which forced the creation of the so-called Cowboy Law, that is, encouraging people to hunt these bandits.

The crew of the Bebop ship is full of charisma, whether in anime or live-action (Image: Reproduction/Sunrise Inc. )

Throughout their episodes, we follow the unfolding of the missions of the crew of the spaceship Bebop, especially in the figure of Spike Spiegel, a somewhat lazy bounty hunter who tries to make a living by arresting criminals while he can barely save money to buy dinner . In short, it’s almost a Han Solo even looser and less cranky.

But this is just the basic premise of the plot, as we’ll soon discover more of the protagonist’s story. and how this past that he barely shows hides some marks he tries to forget and that, despite all this effort, some things still come back to haunt him.

Cowboy Bebop │ Netflix releases awesome images from the series At the same time, we have all the dynamics involving the rest of the crew. At first, Spike has only Jet Black as his main ally, but the ship is quickly gaining new residents and seeing how these very different characters relate is one of the great charms of the anime. And the criminals and villains themselves are also unique and make each episode have a very particular atmosphere. But the highlight is in the main group. The aforementioned Jet is also someone with a rather complicated past, having been a member of the space police who was forced out of the profession after some traumatic events and contrasts well with Spike’s sloppy manner. Faye is a thief who joins the group trying to outwit the heroes, but we soon see that her story is much broader (and tragic) than that. And, of course, we have Ein, the nice Corgi who is rescued from a lab and goes to live with the heroes at Bebop. Moreover, Cowboy Bebop is also marked by its excellent animation and iconic soundtrack. The design is far from the standard of Japanese animations of the time, bringing a style of art a little more adult mixed with a stroke drawn to the cartoon and with a very peculiar fluidity that fits perfectly into the jazz used as a soundtrack in each of the episodes. Live-action by Cowboy Bebop on Netflix will have the anime’s original composer At 19 best anime songs of all time

Where to watch?