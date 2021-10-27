Cowboy Bebop | How to prepare to watch Netflix live action

All the fuss around the series in live-action by Cowboy Bebop is not by chance. In addition to the fact that the original anime is one of the greatest classics of Japanese animation, Netflix has been showing such great care in bringing these characters to life that the anxiety of fans and even the curiosity of those who have never heard of it is totally understandable. of this story, but he was interested in the buzz surrounding the adaptation.

And if you are part of this second group, you must be wondering exactly why all the fuss surrounding the series. Stories in space are nothing new and, at first glance, there’s nothing there to justify all this devotion on the part of fans. Just check out a few episodes to understand how charming and passionate anime is.

So, to help you get into the hype around Cowboy Bebop and dive into all the minutiae that make this space adventure so dear to the public even after decades of its original exhibition, the Canaltech has prepared this little guide to situate you in the galaxy and so you can immerse yourself in the series when the adaptation hits Netflix — and welcome to Bebop, space cowboy.

What is Cowboy Bebop?

Cowboy Bebop is an anime originally aired in Japan between 1998 and 2004 and that quickly became a classic. The story takes place in the not-so-distant year of 2071 and shows a galaxy already quite colonized, but which mixes futuristic elements such as spaceships and travels between planets with an aesthetic that reminds a lot of the old west. Thus, we have a proliferation of criminals throughout the solar system, which forced the creation of the so-called Cowboy Law, that is, encouraging people to hunt these bandits.

The crew of the Bebop ship is full of charisma, whether in anime or live-action (Image: Reproduction/Sunrise Inc. )

Throughout their episodes, we follow the unfolding of the missions of the crew of the spaceship Bebop, especially in the figure of Spike Spiegel, a somewhat lazy bounty hunter who tries to make a living by arresting criminals while he can barely save money to buy dinner . In short, it’s almost a Han Solo even looser and less cranky.

But this is just the basic premise of the plot, as we’ll soon discover more of the protagonist’s story. and how this past that he barely shows hides some marks he tries to forget and that, despite all this effort, some things still come back to haunt him.

    At the same time, we have all the dynamics involving the rest of the crew. At first, Spike has only Jet Black as his main ally, but the ship is quickly gaining new residents and seeing how these very different characters relate is one of the great charms of the anime. And the criminals and villains themselves are also unique and make each episode have a very particular atmosphere.

    But the highlight is in the main group. The aforementioned Jet is also someone with a rather complicated past, having been a member of the space police who was forced out of the profession after some traumatic events and contrasts well with Spike’s sloppy manner. Faye is a thief who joins the group trying to outwit the heroes, but we soon see that her story is much broader (and tragic) than that. And, of course, we have Ein, the nice Corgi who is rescued from a lab and goes to live with the heroes at Bebop.

    Moreover, Cowboy Bebop is also marked by its excellent animation and iconic soundtrack. The design is far from the standard of Japanese animations of the time, bringing a style of art a little more adult mixed with a stroke drawn to the cartoon and with a very peculiar fluidity that fits perfectly into the jazz used as a soundtrack in each of the episodes.

Where to watch?

If you want to prepare for the debut of live-action from Cowboy Bebop and wants to watch the anime before seeing the flesh and blood version, the good news is that there are plenty of streaming options where the classic anime is available. The most recent and accessible of them is Netflix itself, which has added all of its own 30 chapters to the catalog just to hitch a ride on the hype of the adaptation.

In addition, for those who subscribe to services dedicated to anime, animation is also available on Crunchyroll and on Funimation.

With his sloppy jeuto, Spike Spiegel is charisma in person (Image: Reproduction/Sunrise Inc.)

    And although it is a single version available on the three platforms, they are quite different when it comes to dubbing in Portuguese. On Netflix, for example, the entire cast that gave voice to the characters in the first showing of Cowboy Bebop in Brazil returned, while Funimation brings some changes to the team. Crunchyroll offers only subtitled episodes.

    Why is it a classic?

    Given all this, you might be wondering why Cowboy Bebop continues to be revered by so many people even after more than two decades of its exhibition. Since then, a lot has come out and there must have been a better anime, no?

    Well then, Cowboy Bebop is not considered by many people as the best anime ever times without good reason for it. And there are several reasons that explain why this is true.

    The first of them is the aforementioned animation and soundtrack, which give a whole different atmosphere to the story. Furthermore, all the characters that are presented, whether they are good guys or bad guys, are very well represented and full of charisma, which makes it amazing to follow their stories.

    To the Puppy Ein is captivating (Image: Reproduction/Sunrise Inc.)

    But there are a few more whys in all of this. One is the way this whole narrative is constructed. As said, the anime presents itself almost like an old space west, with the heroes searching for criminals on planets at lunchtime to try to secure dinner later. This allows the plot to switch very well between the case of the day and the great story that has been slowly being told about Spike’s past.

    Director Shinichiro Watanabe’s way of handling these events is so smooth that you find yourself stuck following the story of the dog thief or the space mega-dealer without realizing it how these small events help to make up the larger scenario that has been shaping up behind.

    In addition, Cowboy Bebop plays with different genres. Although the reference to westerns is already clear in its title, it pulls a lot from the structure of noir stories and still has plenty of room to insert elements of a space opera with humor and action. Everything is very well balanced so that this salad works within the proposal and without creating that feeling that you are following a patch of styles. And this is already clear in the anime aesthetic, which manages to bring a futuristic world, but which is still very believable and grounded in reality. We have flying cars, but they work very similarly to an ordinary vehicle and there is nothing that sounds absurdly impossible.

    Despite being a story in the future, but in Cowboy Bebop it sounds absurd, but very human (Image: Reproduction/Sunrise Inc.)

    This organicity with which the story unfolds between one hunt and another and for such different genres serves to highlight what is the great attraction of Cowboy Bebop: the depth of the themes it presents. Even though the anime extrapolates by bringing futuristic elements and does not skimp on the dynamism of the action scenes, the central debate in the story of its protagonists is truly human.

    Without getting too much into the Spoiler field, the entire plot revolves around Spike’s loneliness stemming from his own guilt that he carries and how this is something that insists on haunting him and tormenting him. And although the theme is not so original, the way in which these elements are presented and explored differs from anything we’ve seen in anime so far. Everything is worked with such depth and delicacy that it’s easy to recognize yourself in the hero’s drama and understand why he acts like this space bum portrayed to us.

    Do you have manga?

    Unlike the vast majority of successful animes, Cowboy Bebop was not born in the pages of a manga before becoming anime. In fact, he went the other way around. Animation opened the doors to this universe and its characters and, given the resounding success it had in Japan and the world, it didn’t take long for publishers to try to surf this wave.

    Thus, still in 1998 and 2004 — that is, while the anime was still being shown —, Cowboy Bebop won two stories in manga, only one of which arrived in Brazil.

    The Brazilian edition of Cowboy Bebop was released on 2021 by JBC (Image: Reproduction/JBC)

    In 1999, the JBC publisher brought the manga Cowboy Bebop: A New Story to the country in six volumes and, as its name suggests, it brought an unpublished story that took place in parallel to the events of the anime.

    How will the series be

    The great promise of Netflix is ​​to make the live-action of Cowboy Bebop be very faithful to the anime of 1024. To make it clear that this is the keynote of the adaptation and to keep the ghost of Death Note, all the promotional material released so far has hit this key and everything that was shown sounds very similar, whether in visual terms or even in its aesthetics.

    Netflix is ​​taking great care to maintain fidelity in the new series (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

    Of course changes are expected, but nothing blatant or radical has been shown so far. It is believed that the order of some events and the way they will be presented in the episodes will change, but without major de-characterizations. What we have seen, on the other hand, is care even in the smallest details. Even the program that Spike follows to receive missions on his ship has been carefully reproduced.

    At the same time, Netflix has already reported that the series will only have

    episodes, which means that the first season should only feature part of the plot. From what has been shown so far, we won’t see Bebop’s fourth crew member, Erin, in this first part of the series, indicating that he should be one of the news that streaming is reserving for the next seasons.

    Cowboy Bebop debuts on Netflix on the day 26 November 2004.

