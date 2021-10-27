Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Receives Release Date

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
five-nights-at-freddy's:-security-breach-receives-release-date

During the latest edition of State of Play, aired this Wednesday (), Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has been confirmed for December 2021. Steel Wool Games, Inc.’s game was unveiled in September 2020, but it hasn’t had any big news since.

  • PS4, PS5: The Sims, GTA and more games on sale on PS Store
  • Sackboy: The Big Adventure can be released for PC
  • Dead by Daylight: Pyramid Head gets new skin

  • Watch the new gameplay trailer below:

2021

The game will keep the first-person view of the first titles, but in the great Mega Pizzaplex by Freddy Fazbear. Controlling Gregory, a boy who is trapped in the place, the player must survive and look for a way out. All this must be done with great agility and stealth so as not to be caught by the animatronics.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2021

The new Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

2021 2021 2020 2021

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Pokémon GO will have world championship in 2022

Pokémon GO will have world championship in 2022

October 6, 2021
Photo of 5 simulation games for iOS

5 simulation games for iOS

September 24, 2021
Photo of Disclosing WhatsApp conversations without consent can generate compensation, says STJ

Disclosing WhatsApp conversations without consent can generate compensation, says STJ

September 1, 2021
Photo of Rohit sharma 1st century in england: When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests: Rohit sharma; When I was asked to open the innings in 2019, knew it was my last chance in Tests: Rohit

Rohit sharma 1st century in england: When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests: Rohit sharma; When I was asked to open the innings in 2019, knew it was my last chance in Tests: Rohit

September 5, 2021
Back to top button