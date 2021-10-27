Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Receives Release Date
During the latest edition of State of Play, aired this Wednesday (), Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has been confirmed for December 2021. Steel Wool Games, Inc.’s game was unveiled in September 2020, but it hasn’t had any big news since.
Watch the new gameplay trailer below:
The game will keep the first-person view of the first titles, but in the great Mega Pizzaplex by Freddy Fazbear. Controlling Gregory, a boy who is trapped in the place, the player must survive and look for a way out. All this must be done with great agility and stealth so as not to be caught by the animatronics.
The new Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Source: PlayStation Blog
