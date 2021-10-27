five-nights-at-freddy's:-security-breach-receives-release-date

Watch the new gameplay trailer below:

The game will keep the first-person view of the first titles, but in the great Mega Pizzaplex by Freddy Fazbear. Controlling Gregory, a boy who is trapped in the place, the player must survive and look for a way out. All this must be done with great agility and stealth so as not to be caught by the animatronics.

The new Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: PlayStation Blog