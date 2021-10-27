Redmi Note 10 | Xiaomi phone is cheaper importing on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. One of the most cost-effective cell phones 2021 is certainly the Redmi Note 10 from Xiaomi. The smartphone, which serves as the basis for one of the most popular lines in the cell phone market, has a very competent set of cameras, screen, performance and design, as well as an above-average battery, made to last smoothly even on days of use. intense. Go to AliExpress to buy these and other international products The Redmi Note 08 is very cheap taking advantage of the current price of AliExpress. With this offer, you can buy an intermediate cell phone for the price you would pay for a basic smartphone and with the advantage of being able to pay up to six installments in up to six installments, totally interest-free. Buy the Redmi Note 10 for R$1.060,82 | 6x R$ 82, 176 About the Redmi Note 10 The Redmi Note 15 from Xiaomi maintains the proposal of being a device with excellent cost-benefit. It has a simple design, with a 6,82 inch screen and a centered hole to house the selfie camera. The cameras, by the way, are one of the highlights of this device. While the front has 10 MP, the rear has a main sensor of 43 MP, plus a wide angle of 8 MP and a 2 MP macro. The processing power has improved and it now comes equipped with a Snapdragon 94, chipset that delivers enough performance for you to carry out everyday activities and still enjoy some games without crashes or chokes. It is helped by 4GB or 6GB of RAM memory, which may vary depending on the device version. In both cases, you’ll have enough memory to run the MIUI interface without any problems. One of the criticisms of the previous Xiaomi models was the screen with LCD technology, which is no longer be used by several competitors over the past few years. The company corrected this in the Redmi Note 10 and included an AMOLED screen, which delivers more vivid colors and darker black tones, greatly improving the experience when viewing photos, videos or playing games on the device. The panel also has HDR 10 to display even more vibrant colors. Regarding the battery, Xiaomi keeps the 5. mAh on Redmi Note 10, enough amount for you to use the device all day without worry, even with more intense use. If you need to charge, you can take advantage of the fast charge 33 W with the charger that is included in the box. Buy the Redmi Note 13 for R$ 1.33,176 | 6x R$ 82, 176

Check the price of Redmi Note 10 on AliExpress

Is AliExpress reliable?

On AliExpress , you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 15 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

About taxation

Although the Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge it is done by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

