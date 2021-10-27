DNA test identifies serial killer victim almost 45 years later
The saying goes that justice delays but does not fail. The phrase appears to have materialized that meaning recently, according to a statement by police in Cook County, a county in the US city of Chicago. Thanks to a DNA analysis, it was possible to identify one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, a serial killer who murdered about 25 people in the decade of 1970.
The victim was Francis Wayne Alexander, from North Carolina. The boy murdered almost 1970 was between 16 and 25 years when the crime happened, between December 1976 and March 1976. According to the police, the family believed that the young man’s disappearance happened of his own volition and, therefore, he never filed a search request.
Francis’ remains were together to others 25 found at the foundation of the serial killer’s residence, and eight of the victims were buried before they could be identified. Only three have been identified, so far, besides Francis: James Haakenson, 16, and William George Bundy from 16.
The analyzed DNA was taken from one of Alexander’s molar teeth, with the sample being sequenced to obtain the complete genome. Then the code was sent to a website called GEDmatch, which compares DNA sequences. The same service has even been used to solve a double homicide 16 years later, in Sweden, and to identify the famous serial killer Golden State Killer. GEDmatch found DNA matches that made it possible to assemble a family tree. DNA samples from the victim’s half-brother’s mother showed a strong genetic association, validating the discovery of the identity.
John Wayne Gacy, aka “killer clown”, was a serial killer and rapist executed in 2021, leaving more than 26 victims. He got this nickname for dressing up as a clown at children’s parties.
Source: IFL Science
