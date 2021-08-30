IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals begin training after completing quarantine in UAE

Dubai
IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals have started training after completing the prescribed six-day quarantine period in Dubai. The Indian players, support staff and management of the team had arrived here on August 21.

The franchise took to social media to post photos of the players training at the ICC Academy in Dubai, posting a video of Shreyas Iyer hitting the pitch for a six.

Iyer was sitting with a shoulder injury
Other players from the team like Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Ripple Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey and Siddharth Manimaran were also seen practicing. Iyer did not play in the first leg of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. He has been training with assistant coach Pravin Amre for two weeks before the team’s arrival.

Delhi is at number one position
Delhi are at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses from eight matches. The second phase of IPL 2021 will start from September 19 and Delhi will start their campaign from September 22 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

